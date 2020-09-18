About 12 million people in South Africa have “probably” been infected with COVID-19, but that startlingly high number has not caused a similarly high death rate and might indicate a widespread “level of immunity,” South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says.
More than 20 percent of South Africa’s population of 58 million have had the coronavirus at some point, Mkhize said this week.
He cited studies that found the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in blood samples taken from parts of the population. The findings have prompted the government to launch a national study.
“South Africa has seen the surge receding and thus raises the question of the level of immunity that may already be existing in society,” he said.
Other studies have indicated that up to 40 percent of the population might be immune to the coronavirus, Mkhize said.
Some South African experts suggest that Africa’s most developed economy might be approaching herd immunity, but scientists believe at least 70 to 80 percent of a population needs to be immune before there is any effect. With COVID-19, it is unclear how long that immunity might last.
With confirmed COVID-19 cases dropping significantly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening announced that the nation’s borders would reopen on Oct. 1, with visitors required to show negative test results within 72 hours of their departure.
Visitors would not be permitted from nations deemed at high risk, Ramaphosa said.
South Africa’s number of confirmed cases have dropped after a peak in late July that saw the nation recording up to 15,000 daily, raising fears that health services in some major cities might collapse.
South Africa is also seeing declines in hospital admissions, people in intensive care units and deaths attributed to COVID-19, Mkhize said.
“Consistency across these indicators reassures us that, indeed, we are in the midst of a trough in the pandemic,” he said.
Experts have tried for months to figure out why South Africa’s official death rate from COVID-19 is low — 15,705 people have died.
The number of South Africa’s actual deaths from COVID-19 is expected to be considerably higher.
“We think roughly 30,000 rather than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19,” said Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at Johannesburg’s University of the Witswatersrand. “We must appreciate that there had been many deaths outside of hospitals.”
Even with that higher level of deaths, South Africa’s mortality rate from COVID-19 appears relatively low. Some health experts think that millions in South Africa’s poor, densely populated townships might have generated an immunity because of the previous and frequent spread of other coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold and flu.
“They have been exposed, they developed this key cell immunity which helps them to fight the severe effects of COVID-19,” said Madhi, who is also lead researcher on a clinical trial in South Africa of the vaccine that the University of Oxford is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. “They may have achieved an underpinning immunity.”
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of