Transgender advocate wins Delaware senate primary

AP, DOVER, Delaware





Transgender advocate Sarah McBride on Tuesday won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware and is poised to make history as the first transgender person elected to the state’s General Assembly.

McBride, who interned at the White House during former US president Barack Obama’s administration, made history at the 2016 Democratic National Convention by becoming the first transgender person in the US to speak at a major party convention.

She later served as national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

McBride on Tuesday defeated Joseph McCole to advance to the November general election.

The Senate district in contention stretches from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border, and has been held by Democratic state Senator Harris McDowell since 1976.

McDowell, who is retiring this year and endorsed McBride, is the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by more than 3-to-1 and McBride is the heavy favorite against Republican Steve Washington in November.

If elected, McBride would join a handful of other transgender legislators around the country, but would be the first transgender state senator.

“I’m bringing my whole self to this race,” McBride said in an interview before Tuesday’s primary. “My identity is one part of who I am, but it’s just one part.”

“I would be legislating based not on my identity,” McBride added. “I would be legislating based on my values and on the needs of my constituents.”

McBride’s campaign has generated interest from around the country and more than US$250,000 in donations, eclipsing fundraising totals even for candidates for statewide office in Delaware.

McBride’s priorities include paid family and medical leave for all workers, reducing costs and increasing competition in the healthcare industry, and strengthening public schools.