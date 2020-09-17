Virus Outbreak: Trump falsely claims he did not downplay virus

The Guardian, LOS ANGELES





US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he did not downplay the COVID-19 pandemic at a town hall, saying: “Actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action.”

His remarks came in response to an uncommitted voter at the ABC News event, who asked Trump why he would “downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities.”

Trump said that he did not minimize the threat of COVID-19.

“My action was very strong,” he said. “I’m not looking to be dishonest. I don’t want people to panic.”

Trump’s misleading response comes one week after investigative journalist Bob Woodward revealed that the president explicitly admitted to downplaying COVID-19 in interviews with him.

Woodward reported that, although Trump’s national security adviser gave him a “jarring” warning in January about COVID-19, calling it the “biggest national security threat” of his presidency, Trump continued to understate the risks in public statements.

By March 19, Trump declared a national emergency, but at the same time, he told Woodward: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”