Across the world, COVID-19 lockdowns have transformed city streets into eerie ghost towns, empty of noise and disruption, but in the Philippine province of Cavite, an unbearable din has been echoing through some areas, as residents turn to karaoke to pass away the hours spent under curfew.
The racket caused by karaoke, a favorite pastime in the country, has prompted Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla to urge residents to report noisy neighbors through a special hotline.
“One of the most important defenses against COVID-19 is having a strong immune [system],” Remulla wrote in a statement, adding that a good night’s sleep is essential to keeping the body healthy and capable of fighting disease.
“Even if you say that you are inside your home, the noise caused by [karaoke] can be considered unlawful for the curfew hours,” he said, referring to rules that limit travel between 8pm and 5am.
Disruption caused by karaoke — popular at family gatherings, birthday parties and bars — is not new.
In 2017, Cavite province ruled that karaoke systems could not be played past 10pm in residential areas, apart from on special holidays.
Yet, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to stay home, it appears to be a growing annoyance.
The Philippines, which was placed under a strict lockdown between mid-March and June, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces continue to face partial restrictions until the end of this month.
Remulla, who said that karaoke complaints were among the most common received by authorities, told residents: “Learn to respect your neighbors who have to wake up at 4am.”
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he