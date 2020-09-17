Virus Outbreak: Cut out karaoke to assist virus fight: Philippine governor

The Guardian





Across the world, COVID-19 lockdowns have transformed city streets into eerie ghost towns, empty of noise and disruption, but in the Philippine province of Cavite, an unbearable din has been echoing through some areas, as residents turn to karaoke to pass away the hours spent under curfew.

The racket caused by karaoke, a favorite pastime in the country, has prompted Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla to urge residents to report noisy neighbors through a special hotline.

“One of the most important defenses against COVID-19 is having a strong immune [system],” Remulla wrote in a statement, adding that a good night’s sleep is essential to keeping the body healthy and capable of fighting disease.

“Even if you say that you are inside your home, the noise caused by [karaoke] can be considered unlawful for the curfew hours,” he said, referring to rules that limit travel between 8pm and 5am.

Disruption caused by karaoke — popular at family gatherings, birthday parties and bars — is not new.

In 2017, Cavite province ruled that karaoke systems could not be played past 10pm in residential areas, apart from on special holidays.

Yet, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to stay home, it appears to be a growing annoyance.

The Philippines, which was placed under a strict lockdown between mid-March and June, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces continue to face partial restrictions until the end of this month.

Remulla, who said that karaoke complaints were among the most common received by authorities, told residents: “Learn to respect your neighbors who have to wake up at 4am.”