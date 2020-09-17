Virus Outbreak: Indian hospitals scramble for oxygen

DESPERATE PATIENTS: India, the only country besides the US to surpass 5 million cases, has the fastest growing outbreak, adding its last 1 million infections in 12 days

Reuters, MUMBAI, India





India’s COVID-19 infections yesterday surged past 5 million, piling pressure on hospitals grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients.

In the big states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, that are some of the worst-affected by COVID-19, demand for oxygen has more than tripled, prompting urgent calls for help, doctors and government officials said.

“Desperate patients have been calling me through the night, but I don’t know when I will get stock,” said Rishikhesh Patil, an oxygen supplier in the western city of Nashik.

A worker refills an oxygen cylinder as medical workers wait at Yatharth Hospital in Noida, India, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday reported 90,123 new infections, taking the total caseload to 5.02 million.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 82,066, the ministry said, with 1,290 fatalities recorded in the previous 24 hours.

India, the country with the fastest growing COVID-19 outbreak, added its last 1 million infections in just 12 days. It is only the second country in the world to have more than 5 million cases, after the US.

At least 6 percent of India’s nearly 1 million active cases need oxygen support, health ministry official Rajesh Bhushan told reporters.

Supplies were adequate, but state governments should monitor usage and flag shortages, he said.

“The problem happens when at a facility level, if there is no inventory management. Every state should ensure this,” Bhushan said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the total requirement of oxygen cylinders stood at 5,000 cylinders, compared with 1,000 cylinders in normal times, a government official said.

The worst-affected state, Maharashtra, has decided to reduce supply to neighboring states to meet its growing demand, a state government official said.

Vehicles carrying oxygen get the right of way and can use sirens to reach hospitals faster.