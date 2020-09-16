The International Organization for Migration yesterday said that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead, the latest shipwreck off the North African nation.
Libya’s coast guard intercepted three boats on Monday, and one of them had capsized, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the UN migration agency.
She said the coast guard retrieved two bodies, and survivors reported 22 others were missing and presumed dead.
SURVIVORS
At least 45 survivors on the three boats were returned to the shore. All migrants were men, with a majority from Egypt and Morocco, she said.
Survivors and other intercepted migrants were taken to a detention center in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Msehli said.
“This new tragedy signals yet again the need for increased search and rescue capacity in the Mediterranean. Instead, we are seeing restrictions on NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and long, unnecessary standoffs,” Msehli said.
The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
More than 350 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean this year, Msehli said last month.
Last month, a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized leaving at least 45 people drowned or missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.
The agency’s Missing Migrants Project said that since the middle of last month, when four shipwrecks were reported in the central Mediterranean, 48 bodies have washed ashore at Libyan coasts.
It said at least 54 other people might have died at sea in those tragedies.
MAJOR TRANSIT
Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.
Most make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats.
The agency said in March that its estimated death toll among refugees and migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the “grim milestone” of 20,000 deaths since 2014.
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he