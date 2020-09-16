The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit, Michigan, house where US civil rights icon Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is on display in Italy in a setting that could not be more incongruous: the imposing central courtyard of the Royal Palace in Naples.
It is the latest stop for the house in a years-long saga that began when Parks’ niece saved the tiny two-story home from demolition in Detroit after the 2008 financial crisis. She donated it to a US artist who rebuilt it for public display in Germany, and now Italy, after failing to find a permanent resting place for it in the US.
As racial tensions seethe across the Atlantic, the exhibition of the home starting yesterday has taken on fresh relevance. The display is being accompanied by a repeating soundtrack entitled 8:46 and lasting that long. It is the time it took for a black man, George Floyd, to be killed by white police officers in a May slaying that has fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and protests around the nation in a reckoning with the US’ history of slavery and racial injustice.
Photo: AP
Artist Ryan Mendoza has been campaigning for more than five years to draw attention to the historic value of the home, where Parks lived for a short time after her 1955 defining act of defiance: refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.
The year-long refusal of black Americans to ride city buses that followed is regarded as the first major US demonstration against segregation.
In an interview ahead of the opening, Mendoza said that he hoped the grandeur of the Naples debut of Almost Home would draw attention to Parks’ legacy and help the US “remember a house it didn’t know it had forgotten.”
Parks lived in the tiny house in Detroit with her brother and his family as she struggled to make a new life for herself in the northern US after receiving death threats following the bus protest.
The family says Parks, who died in 2005, lived there with 17 other relatives.
The house was abandoned and slated for demolition after the financial crisis in 2008 and Detroit’s decline, but Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, bought it from the city for US$500 and donated it to Mendoza.
After unsuccessful efforts to persuade the city to help save the building, Mendoza in 2016 dismantled it and moved it to the German capital, rebuilding it on the lot of his studio for public display.
In 2018, Brown University announced it would feature the house as part of a planned exhibition on the civil rights movement organized by its Center for Slavery and Justice. However, it backed out at the last minute, citing a legal dispute with the family.
Earlier this year, Mendoza approached the Naples-based Morra Greco Foundation, where he had worked for a year in the 1990s. The foundation agreed to help organize the exhibit with the backing of the Italian Ministry of Culture and Campania regional government.
For Mendoza, the house epitomizes the experience of many black Americans who migrated north in the first half of the last century, only to face redlining and other discrimination that has affected generations of black Americans.
“This house, in a word, is a way for people to understand why people in America are so enraged,” Mendoza said.
He takes particular satisfaction that the house, which is “so fragile that you can almost blow it over,” is being exhibited in the central courtyard of a royal palace, where it certainly would have never found welcome by the kings of the House of Bourbon.
However, now “instead of being rejected by the walls of the royal palace, it’s embraced and protected by these walls,” he said.
“Potentially thanks to the showing of the house in this way, America will allow the house to have a home,” he said.
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he