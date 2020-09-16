EU presses China over market access

RIGHTS CONCERNS: EU Council head Charles Michel said that discussions with the Chinese president, notably on Xinjiang, may have opened a door for diplomatic visits

AP, BRUSSELS





The EU on Monday urged China to further open its markets up to European companies and prove that it really does want to secure an investment agreement this year with the bloc, its largest trading partner.

After a two-hour videoconference, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that they pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on human rights and the need for international cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Von der Leyen, who leads the EU’s executive body that manages trade on behalf of the member countries, said that trade and investment talks have been stepped up, but despite some recent progress “a lot, a lot, still remains to be done.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a video news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“The European market is open, and European companies must have fair and equal access to the Chinese market in return,” she told reporters.

Xi did not take part in a news conference after the summit.

Citing a lack of opportunities in China’s communications, IT, biotech and healthcare sectors, she said: “We see that our investors just face too many barriers in these key sectors, and for us, with market access, it’s not just a question of meeting halfway, but it’s a question of rebalancing the asymmetry.”

“China has to convince us that it is worth having an investment agreement,” Von der Leyen said, acknowledging the struggle involved in securing one by the end of the year as the EU had hoped.

Turning to human rights issues, Michel said the three had a “quite intense discussion” with Xi, notably on China’s Xinjiang area, where authorities have cracked down on local Uighers.

Michel said that Xi appears willing to allow visits into the region by diplomats to check what is happening.

Merkel said that the details must still be thrashed out.

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention of nearly 1 million Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang as lies fabricated by anti-China forces.

They claim that the Uighurs are treated equally and that Beijing always protects the rights of China’s ethnic minorities.

Michel said that the EU also underlined that China’s new National Security Law for Hong Kong “continues to raise grave concerns” that the territory’s autonomy should be respected and that “democratic voices” in Hong Kong should be heard.

They also encouraged Xi to help tackle the pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, and contribute to vaccine research by cooperating with international organizations such as the WHO.

“It is important also to continue understanding the origins of the pandemic and therefore we were very clear that it is very important to give WHO all the possibilities to lead its investigations on the origin of COVID-19,” Von der Leyen said.