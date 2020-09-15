Atwood honored with literary peace prize

AP, CINCINNATI, Ohio





Margaret Atwood, whose sweeping body of work includes The Handmaid’s Tale, a depiction of a nightmarish totalitarian future for the US, is this year’s winner of a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature’s power to foster peace, social justice and global understanding.

The Canadian writer and teacher has earned the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials announced yesterday.

The award is named after the late US diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnian peace accords reached in the Ohio city.

Margaret Atwood attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in Manhattan, New York City, on Nov. 11 last year. Photo: Reuters

Atwood — a prolific writer of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, essays, comic books and, as of late, tweets — in the past few years has drawn a new round of acclaim for her bestselling 1985 novel of a dystopian future in which women are subjugated after an overthrow of the US government.

Some readers of The Handmaid’s Tale saw in the leaders of authoritarian Gilead similarities to the rise of Republican Donald Trump to president in the election of 2016.

The television adaptation on Hulu starring Elisabeth Moss generated yet more commentary, and women dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets, as the handmaids are depicted in the book and TV series, have shown up at political demonstrations.

“You’re not there yet, or else you wouldn’t be talking to me,” Atwood said to a male Associated Press reporter, laughing over the telephone. “You’d probably be in an isolation prison or something or dead... How dare you talk to a female person over the phone and write about them?”

“And if I were a betting person, which naturally I kind of am, I would bet on American orneriness and refusal to line up,” she added. “So I don’t think you’re going to get people marching in lockstep easily... You could get it, but it would be hard.”

Atwood also thinks that people are “alert to the dangers” of undermining the US constitution.

“That is what stands between you and an absolutist dictatorship,” she said.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation founder and chairwoman Sharon Rab praised Atwood for her popular success with writing that also educates people about pressing social justice and environmental issues.

“Margaret Atwood continues to remind us that ‘it can’t happen here’ cannot be depended upon; anything can happen anywhere given the right circumstances, and right now, with scorn for democratic institutions on the rise, her lessons are more vital than ever,” Rab said in an e-mail.

While not all books are conducive to peace and understanding, Atwood said that fiction can help people “learn what it is to be a person different from ourselves, so that might cause you to have more empathy with people who aren’t exactly like you.”

The Dayton lifetime achievement award carries a US$10,000 prize.

The awards gathering originally planned for October is being rescheduled for spring next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.