Virus Outbreak: Israel to enter second national virus lockdown

BUNGLED REOPENING: Government inaction and carelessness after initial restrictions were eased have seen coronavirus infections surge ninefold

Bloomberg





The Israeli Cabinet voted to impose a second nationwide lockdown starting on Friday to try to tamp down a raging COVID-19 outbreak, brushing aside appeals from a business world warning of economic strangulation and the powerful Orthodox Jewish community.

Ministers on Sunday voted to strictly limit movement, gatherings and economic activity for at least three weeks coinciding with a major Jewish holiday season. At the end of that period, a decision would be made whether to proceed to applying selective restrictions to communities with higher rates of infection.

Health experts had “raised a red flag,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose emergency coalition government was formed in May expressly to tackle the health emergency.

A man rides his bicycle in Netanya, Israel, yesterday. Israel is to reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown on Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Photo: AP

“Senior health ministry officials warned us that the morbidity situation requires immediate steps,” he said.

If the Israeli public viewed the original lockdown in March as a health imperative, then the upcoming one is seen as the consequence of a government fiasco.

An abandonment of caution after restrictions were eased, together with government inaction as cases climbed, have sent infections surging ninefold and deaths have quadrupled since late May. Nearly one-fifth of the labor force remains out of work, even though most of the economy has been open for months.

The Israeli Ministry of Finance has estimated the new restrictions would cost the economy 19 billion shekels (US$5.52 billion), and a relief program is to be presented by Thursday. The timing is fraught, and threats of non-compliance abound.

The restrictions are to take effect on the eve of the Jewish New Year, and the stringent restrictions would continue throughout a three-week season of major Jewish holidays, to the outrage of many Orthodox Jews.

Retail and leisure industries that had geared up for the holiday season will be clobbered.

Some businesspeople still trying to recover from the first lockdown in spring said they would be forced to close unless the government offers substantial relief.

Some have threatened to keep their stores, hotels and health clubs open, and joined the mass protests against Netanyahu that have been fueled by the health crisis.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews are also expected to defy the lockdown, gathering for mass holiday prayers in overcrowded conditions.

Other Israelis said that they would not abide by the new orders because the government has politicized its health decisions.

Last week, under pressure from Orthodox lawmakers who said their communities were being demonized, it retreated from a decision to quarantine areas with big outbreaks.

Police are monitoring social networks for calls to breach the lockdown, Haaretz reported yesterday.