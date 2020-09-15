A defiant Trump holds indoor rally

‘RECKLESS’: Nevada’s governor said Trump was placing lives in danger by ignoring the state’s 50-person limit on gatherings, which is based on White House guidelines

AP, LAS VEGAS





In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, US President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly maskless Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up the raucous cheers inside a warehouse on Sunday night.

Relatively few in the crowd wore masks, with a clear exception: Those in the stands directly behind Trump, whose images would end up on TV, were mandated to wear them.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing’s warehouse in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of COVID-19 infections has he gathered supporters indoors.

The pandemic has killed more than 194,000 Americans.

“We are not shutting the country again. A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans,” said Trump, before using his inflammatory moniker for the coronavirus. “We will very easy defeat the China virus.”

The rally in Tulsa, which was his first in three months after the novel coronavirus reached US shores, was a disaster for the campaign, a debacle that featured a sea of empty seats and a rise in COVID-19 cases, including among his own staff.

Recognizing that many supporters were uncomfortable to gather in a large group indoors, where the virus spreads more easily, the Trump campaign shifted to holding smaller, outdoor rallies, usually at airplane hangers.

Yet those rallies have grown in size in the past few weeks, with little social distancing and few masks.

On Sunday, they returned indoors, in part as a nod to the Las Vegas-area heat. Temperature checks were given to all upon entrance at the industrial site in Henderson, and while masks were encouraged, few wore them.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, has limited in-person gatherings indoors and outdoors to 50 people since May, a recommendation based on White House reopening guidelines.

In a statement released just before the rally began, Sisolak said that Trump was “taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”

“To put it bluntly: He didn’t have the guts to make tough choices,” Sisolak said of Trump’s handling of the virus. “He left that to governors and the states. Now he’s decided he doesn’t have to respect our state’s laws. As usual, he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him.”

The city of Henderson informed Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday that the event as planned was in direct violation of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives and that penalties would follow. The Trump campaign pushed back against the restrictions, with the president saying that he would support those in attendance “if the governor came after you.”

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the first amendment to hear from the president of the United States,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said.

In a rambling, hour-long speech at the rally, Trump mused on mandatory prison sentences for flag burning, praised Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters in attendance and appeared to endorse extrajudicial killings for those who target police officers.

He unleashed a series of attacks on former US vice president Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, labeling him a him a tired career politician and declaring him “unfit to be president.”

However, while complaining about the media’s coverage, Trump said: “Maybe he’ll win because they don’t like me, they don’t like my personality.”

The crowd answered with a deafening “We love you” chant.