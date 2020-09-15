The COVID-19 pandemic has set off a wave of theft in the Philippines. The target? Plants.
The government has stepped up monitoring of social media and patrolling of protected natural areas amid reports of traders scouring mountains and forests for plants, including endangered species, to meet a sudden spike in demand from locked-down Filipinos who are craving some greenery in their homes.
“Illegal gatherers and collectors are having a fiesta because the market is bigger and prices are more attractive,” said Rogelio Demallete, an ecosystem specialist at the Philippines Biodiversity Management Bureau. “People are buying and raising plants because of boredom from the quarantine.”
Carniverous pitcher plants and bantigue trees, popular in crafting bonsai, are among those sought after, Demallete said.
The bureau’s agents, hampered by quarantine restrictions, are working with the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation to catch illegal gatherers and traders of the “vulnerable” and “endangered” species such as Alocasia zebrina and Alocasia sanderiana.
Common plants such as caladiums, rubber trees and ferns are selling in legal nurseries for 35 percent to 40 percent more than before the pandemic, said Win Marcella, a hobbyist who is spending more time tending his garden.
A mature Monstera deliciosa, or swiss cheese plant, now fetches at least 3,000 pesos (US$62), compared with as little as 800 pesos before.
Enthusiasts on social media say demand for the rare white-leafed subspecies deliciosa albo is so high that they are valued at 7,000 pesos per leaf.
Even as the government begins easing a lockdown that was reimposed in Manila last month after a spike in new COVID-19 cases, green fever has prompted some entrepreneurs to switch to or add horticulture after their existing businesses fell victim to the effects of the virus.
Marvin Braceros, the chef behind Philippine restaurant Yum in Milan, Italy, had to close his fine-dining outlet in a Manila mall earlier this year as his customers vanished.
In a small space offered him by the mall landlord to help recover some of his losses he began selling house plants. Now he has stalls in two malls and plans to open seven more by next month.
“I was surprised with the response,” Braceros said. “I think it’s driven by the need for positive vibes and a stress reliever. I don’t think this is just a fad. People are more conscious of healthy living.”
The desire to have something living to care for in an apartment has boosted sales of house plants in other cities facing lockdowns.
Even before the pandemic there had been a growing trend among millennials to raise “plant babies” in cities such as New York and London, but the demand in Manila for greenery is especially striking.
One of the most densely populated cities in the world, it is also one of the largest, with an estimated 23 million people sandwiched between the mountains and Manila Bay.
The need for nature is helping established plant wholesalers like Bulacan Garden Corp survive a drop in business from their traditional customers that landscape new developments or supply hotels and offices.
While sales to bulk buyers have more than halved, a daily stream of individuals who buy three to five pieces each has kept Bulacan Garden’s two Manila shops busy, store manager Ricky Santiago said.
“Many people have nowhere to go and nothing to do during the lockdown so they raise plants to fill the time,” Santiago said. “Retail buyers are not replacing the volume lost from bulk orders, but they are helping us and many others stay in survival mode.”
Jeffrey Cabida, who helps run a backyard nursery 85km south of the capital, says most of its sales now come from Manila with orders up eight-fold from a year ago.
“So many are buying that some plants run out of stock,” he said. “We’re surprised at the increase.”
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he