Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems.
With a second or third wave of the coronavirus pandemic looming for many countries, tackling this year’s flu season — typically December through February — has taken on increased urgency.
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is preparing 31.2 million flu shots, up 7 percent from last year and the highest amount since 2015.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Officials are also urging symptomatic patients to call medical hotlines before going for testing to avoid contagion at hospitals.
“We are going to focus our medical resources on the severely ill in anticipation of the seasonal influenza epidemic,” ministry official Takeshi Enami said last week after a meeting of disease experts.
The WHO has urged global widespread flu vaccinations this year, amid concerns the same people who are most vulnerable to risks from COVID-19, such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, are also at greatest risk for the flu.
Data on the number of annual flu cases across Asia are limited, although Japan had about 12 million cases in the 2018-2019 season, an official source said.
In Taiwan, the government said it views the seasonal flu and the coronavirus as two separate concerns as they can control COVID-19 with existing strict rules, including mandatory quarantines. Officials said late last month they planned to provide more than 6 million free flu vaccine doses this year.
In South Korea, health authorities are procuring 30 million flu vaccines for the winter season, up 20 percent from last year. About 19 million people will be inoculated for free, covering one-third of the country’s population, up from 13.8 million a year ago.
Officials are also extending the demographic window for free vaccination, this year covering children from six months to 18, adults older than 61 and pregnant women.
South Korea’s biggest flu vaccine maker, GC Pharma, said it would make more than 10 million flu shots for this season, up from the 8.5 million doses last year.
In China, where flu shots are typically not free, some local authorities have reported a surge in demand.
Disease prevention authorities in the Changning district of Shanghai told local media they expect demand for flu vaccines in the autumn and winter to increase some 50 percent from previous years.
In Australia, where the flu season runs from about June to September, officials procured 16.5 million flu shots, up from 13.2 million last year.
The moves in Asia echo similar efforts in North America and Europe. In the US, pharmaceutical firms are expected to provide about 200 million flu vaccines this year, about 20 percent more than usual.
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he