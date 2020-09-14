World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEPAL

Landslide kills at least six

A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall swept through three villages yesterday, killing at least six people, while 26 were reported missing and believed to be buried by debris, officials said. Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupalchowk District, about 120km east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and were searching for the others, government administrator Baburam Khanal said. Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September. According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351, with 85 missing.

MOROCCO

Migrants intercepted

The coast guard this week intercepted 168 migrants who tried to reach Spain using makeshift crafts, including jet-skis and kayaks, the official MAP news agency reported on Saturday. The migrants, who had come from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted on Wednesday and Thursday and brought back to the country after receiving medical care, MAP reported, quoting a military source. The number of migrants who tried to reach the Spanish coast from the Western Mediterranean fell by more than half during the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, the EU border protection agency Frontex has said.

MALI

Transition rule announced

The country’s military junta, which staged a coup last month, on Saturday agreed to an 18-month transition government led by a military or civilian leader that would pave the way to elections. Three days of consultations with leaders of political and civil society groups laid out a charter for the transition, which would also include a vice president and transitional council that would serve as the National Assembly. The president and vice president would be chosen by a group of people appointed by the junta, said Moussa Camara, spokesman for the talks.

UNITED STATES

Sheriff’s deputies ambushed

Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) were shot in the city of Compton late on Saturday night, the department tweeted. “One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” the tweet read. “Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.” The deputies have been hospitalized. An individual was seen approaching the deputies’ vehicle, firing shots into it and running away, according to a video tweeted by the LASD. Reacting to the incident, President Donald Trump retweeted the video and wrote: “Animals that must be hit hard!”

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson accuses EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday accused the EU of threatening to tear the country apart by imposing a food “blockade” between Britain and Northern Ireland, throwing new fuel on the fire of simmering Brexit talks. Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the EU’s stance justified his government’s introduction of new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty — a bill that is causing deep alarm among former prime ministers and his own lawmakers. Johnson said the EU was bent on an “extreme interpretation” of rules for Northern Ireland under the divorce treaty both sides signed in January.