NEPAL
Landslide kills at least six
A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall swept through three villages yesterday, killing at least six people, while 26 were reported missing and believed to be buried by debris, officials said. Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupalchowk District, about 120km east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and were searching for the others, government administrator Baburam Khanal said. Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September. According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351, with 85 missing.
MOROCCO
Migrants intercepted
The coast guard this week intercepted 168 migrants who tried to reach Spain using makeshift crafts, including jet-skis and kayaks, the official MAP news agency reported on Saturday. The migrants, who had come from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted on Wednesday and Thursday and brought back to the country after receiving medical care, MAP reported, quoting a military source. The number of migrants who tried to reach the Spanish coast from the Western Mediterranean fell by more than half during the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, the EU border protection agency Frontex has said.
MALI
Transition rule announced
The country’s military junta, which staged a coup last month, on Saturday agreed to an 18-month transition government led by a military or civilian leader that would pave the way to elections. Three days of consultations with leaders of political and civil society groups laid out a charter for the transition, which would also include a vice president and transitional council that would serve as the National Assembly. The president and vice president would be chosen by a group of people appointed by the junta, said Moussa Camara, spokesman for the talks.
UNITED STATES
Sheriff’s deputies ambushed
Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) were shot in the city of Compton late on Saturday night, the department tweeted. “One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” the tweet read. “Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.” The deputies have been hospitalized. An individual was seen approaching the deputies’ vehicle, firing shots into it and running away, according to a video tweeted by the LASD. Reacting to the incident, President Donald Trump retweeted the video and wrote: “Animals that must be hit hard!”
UNITED KINGDOM
Johnson accuses EU
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday accused the EU of threatening to tear the country apart by imposing a food “blockade” between Britain and Northern Ireland, throwing new fuel on the fire of simmering Brexit talks. Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the EU’s stance justified his government’s introduction of new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty — a bill that is causing deep alarm among former prime ministers and his own lawmakers. Johnson said the EU was bent on an “extreme interpretation” of rules for Northern Ireland under the divorce treaty both sides signed in January.
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship