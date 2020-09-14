It is one of the hot topics on the Web site Mumsnet.com: Is Halloween canceled? And, to the dismay of sugar-addicted children in the UK, the answer appears to be an overwhelming “yes.”
New restrictions on social gatherings, amid evidence that COVID-19 is on the rise, seem to have brought an end to house-to-house visits this All Hallows’ Eve.
As one poster on the parenting forum said: “I don’t think allowing lots of little hands to rummage through sweets would be a good idea.”
Compounding the disappointment is the fact that this year Halloween falls on a Saturday, which would have given parents and their offspring the entire Sunday to recover.
Communicating the fact that Halloween has been canceled does not appear to be something many parents are relishing.
“Kids have already had Easter taken away, it’s not fair for Halloween to not happen either,” one Mumsnet poster wrote.
Others worry that the cancelation of Halloween is part of a wider trend.
As another Mumsnet contributor said: “No Halloween, no bonfire night and no Christmas, [it is] very worrying in terms of how we manage going forward. Humans are meant to come together — long-term social distancing doesn’t seem sustainable!”
The end of trick or treating is also bad news for retailers. Last year, Britons spent more than ￡400 million (US$511.8 million) on Halloween.
However, charities working with older people have urged parents and children to think carefully about continuing the tradition this year.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, told the East Anglian Daily Times that many older people have concerns about returning to any form of normality, “which includes answering the door to trick or treaters.”
“We hope everybody follows the government guidelines. If visiting doorsteps, be sure to step back after knocking, so you are around two meters away from the person when they answer the door, and make sure everybody handwashes before and after eating and handling treats,” she added.
A number of Halloween festivals in Scotland, including in Paisley and Fife, have already been canceled, with scores of others across the UK likely to follow suit.
There is also growing concern that many Christmas markets would go the same way.
Not everyone is taking the cancelation of Halloween lying down.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has had to revise its Halloween guidance.
Having banned door-to-door trick or treating, the agency was forced into a climbdown after a public backlash. Now it is simply recommending that the activity is dropped for this year.
“It’s just not sensible in a pandemic,” department Director Barbara Ferrer said.
Others are taking a more pragmatic view.
As one Mumsnet contributor said: “Halloween will be different, that’s for sure. Maybe it could be more like a scarecrow festival, the house decorations could be admired from afar.”
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship