Her bridal hair and makeup done just right, Ayse Keles looked ravishing and relieved: She managed to sneak her wedding day in before Turkey’s latest wave of COVID-19 restrictions hit.
“I have a close friend who had to delay her wedding five times,” the 28-year-old said in her white bridal gown while preparing for a photography shoot on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Since premarital cohabitation is frowned upon in the mostly Muslim, but secular country, lavish weddings with fancy cakes, sparkly dresses and wild parties are a huge deal, laying the foundation for a new life for millions.
However, the joyous day drew the government’s wrath when videos of raucous street parties with mask-free, arm-to-arm dancing went viral just as Turkey’s infection rate began to edge back up to levels last seen in May.
In the Black Sea city of Trabzon, dozens who celebrated henna night — a wedding custom gathering the bride’s female friends and family before she leaves her mother’s home — all had to be quarantined after one of them tested positive.
The government’s hammer fell on Sept. 4, when weddings, engagement parties and circumcision ceremonies were limited to an hour in length and banned from having dances or serving food.
Keles married the love of her life, Alp Colak, on Aug. 21, just in time for a real wedding, but still two months later and slightly smaller than planned because of uncertainties about what was being allowed.
“It was fun, but we had bigger plans that didn’t come through because of the restrictions,” Colak said. “Still, if it were now, even that would be a dream.”
Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca says Turkey is living through “a second peak of the first wave” of the pandemic, which has officially claimed nearly 7,000 lives in the nation of 83 million people.
Koca specifically blamed “carelessness during religious festivals and weddings” for the rise.
However, while not popular anywhere, uncertainties over weddings can be especially traumatic in places such as Turkey, where most couples live with their parents before becoming husband and wife.
“Every couple would like to have a wedding like a fairy tale, but we, the 2020 corona brides, we are all anxious,” Keles said.
Turkey has 600,000 weddings annually. Contracts for their organization are concluded months in advance and often involve sums equal to households’ yearly incomes.
In return, gold coins, jewelry and money gifted to the couple help reduce their families’ debts.
“We are talking about a 60 billion lira [US$8 billion] sector if we think an average of 100,000 lira is spent on each wedding,” said Emek Kirbiyik, who heads dugun.com, Turkey’s biggest wedding planning Web site.
He said the industry could suffer a US$2.6 billion loss this year, although it could be even more.
Zeynep Ece Dundar, an Istanbul wedding planner, said she has so far managed to organize 10 events this year, compared to 70 last year.
“We barely make ends meet,” she said.
The government thought limiting wedding ceremonies to an hour would make them smaller and safer, but these end up being loss-making for the companies involved, meaning they plan very few, if any at all — even if the couples want them.
“With only water [but not food] served, we cannot turn a profit,” said Hakan Kaya, who runs a leafy spot in an upscale Istanbul neighborhood often rented for wedding parties. “At this stage, it is more rational for us to stay closed.”
Some monster weddings are still being held — by those with connections and means.
Turkish Legislator Cemil Yaman from the ruling Justice and Development Party, celebrated his son’s wedding with 1,500 people just a day after the ban went into effect.
“I don’t regret it. I married my son,” Yaman later told local media.
“We served dinner because we had guests who came from outside the city,” he said. “If I don’t do this, they will gossip and say that he sent everyone home without dinner.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan never publically reprimanded Yaman, but did urge Turks to “give up those weddings and dinner gatherings.”
Kirbiyik agrees that curbs are needed to prevent the spread, but one sector alone should not bear all the responsibility or cost.
“I liken the current situation to a bucket with holes: They try to block one hole, which is the wedding sector, but the water keeps leaking out of the bucket,” he said. “If measures are to be taken, they should be all over the place. Weddings should not be made the scapegoats.”
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship