Chinese space agency says Mars probe stable, but mum on reusable spacecraft

AP, BEIJING





China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1, which blasted into space in July, is now more than 15 million kilometers from Earth en route to the Red Planet, the Chinese National Space Administration said on Saturday.

Tianwen-1 was in stable condition, having completed its first mid-course orbital correction early last month, it said.

It would be about 195 million kilometers from Earth when it arrives at Mars around February, having traveled 470 million kilometers to get there.

A replica Mars lander is displayed at a Beijing shopping mall on July 22. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, the agency has yet to release information about a mysterious reusable experimental spacecraft that returned to Earth a week ago after a two-day flight.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, and marks China’s most ambitious Mars mission yet as it seeks to join the US in successfully landing a spacecraft on the planet.

It was blasted into space aboard a Long March-5 on July 23 during a month when the United Arab Emirates and the US also took advantage of a shortened distance between the planets to launch similar missions.

China said the reusable spacecraft returned to its designated landing site on Sunday last week, calling the flight a breakthrough that would eventually provide convenient round-trip transport to space at a low cost.

No other details on the mission or the configuration of the spacecraft have been released.

China’s military-backed space program has developed rapidly since it became just the third country after Russia and the US to put a man in space in 2003.

The program has also suffered the occasional setback: The satellite launch center of Jiuquan reported that an optical satellite launched at noon on Saturday failed to enter its preset orbit after abnormalities were observed during the flight of its carrier rocket.