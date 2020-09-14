Australian Department of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton yesterday defended the government’s right to intelligence raids to prevent foreign interference, after China on Saturday condemned searches on the homes of its journalists working in Australia.
Dutton declined to directly confirm that four Chinese journalists were questioned by Australia’s intelligence agency in June, saying an investigation was still under way, but said there was some “activity” by the intelligence agency.
“Where [the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)] has sufficient grounds for the execution of a search warrant, or for activities otherwise, then they’ll undertake that activity,” Dutton said on Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) television.
“If people are masquerading as journalists or business leaders or whoever they might be, and there’s evidence that they are acting in a contrary nature to Australian law, then ASIO and the Australian Federal Police and other agencies will act,” he told ABC.
He did not mention China, referring only to journalists reporting to “a particular community.”
The raids were revealed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week in the wake of two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Mike Smith, departing China after sheltering in Australian diplomatic compounds following being questioned by Chinese police.
Australian Cheng Lei (程雷), who works as a business anchor for CGTN, China’s English-language state broadcaster, was taken into custody earlier.
Asked about Cheng, Dutton said “we want to work very closely with the Chinese in relation to that matter and we’ll continue to do that.”
Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham on Friday said that the agencies acted on evidence related to a foreign interference investigation.
Additional reporting by AP
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship