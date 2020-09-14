Australian home minister warns foreign journalists

NO NAMES MENTIONED: If people are masquerading as journalists or business leaders, then ASIO and other agencies are going to take action, Peter Dutton said

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Australian Department of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton yesterday defended the government’s right to intelligence raids to prevent foreign interference, after China on Saturday condemned searches on the homes of its journalists working in Australia.

Dutton declined to directly confirm that four Chinese journalists were questioned by Australia’s intelligence agency in June, saying an investigation was still under way, but said there was some “activity” by the intelligence agency.

“Where [the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)] has sufficient grounds for the execution of a search warrant, or for activities otherwise, then they’ll undertake that activity,” Dutton said on Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) television.

“If people are masquerading as journalists or business leaders or whoever they might be, and there’s evidence that they are acting in a contrary nature to Australian law, then ASIO and the Australian Federal Police and other agencies will act,” he told ABC.

He did not mention China, referring only to journalists reporting to “a particular community.”

The raids were revealed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week in the wake of two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Mike Smith, departing China after sheltering in Australian diplomatic compounds following being questioned by Chinese police.

Australian Cheng Lei (程雷), who works as a business anchor for CGTN, China’s English-language state broadcaster, was taken into custody earlier.

Asked about Cheng, Dutton said “we want to work very closely with the Chinese in relation to that matter and we’ll continue to do that.”

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham on Friday said that the agencies acted on evidence related to a foreign interference investigation.

Additional reporting by AP