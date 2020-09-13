UNITED STATES
US ‘concerned’ for activists
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US is “deeply concerned” about 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists being held in China’s Guangdong Province, saying that they have been denied access to lawyers and local authorities have not provided information on their welfare or the charges against them. The US questions the Hong Kong leadership’s commitments to protecting citizens’ rights, Pompeo said in a statement. The activists were arrested about two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong, the statement said.
DR CONGO
Fifty die in landslides
More than 50 people are dead after landslides on Friday collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near Kamituga in the eastern South Kivu province, officials said. Days of heavy rains led to the disaster. “The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundya said. “A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.” Survivor Diwa Honore said that more than 50 people had been in the three wells, which are about 50m deep.
JAMAICA
Reggae pioneer dies at 77
Toots Hibbert, whose songcraft as front man of Toots and the Maytals helped make reggae globally famous, has died aged 77. A statement from his family yesterday read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.” He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kingston. Hibbert made songs like Pressure Drop, Monkey Man and Funky Kingston into all-time reggae classics, and even brought the term “reggae” to wider attention with the Maytals’ 1968 song Do the Reggay.
VATICAN
Cardinal tests positive
One of Pope Francis’ top collaborators and a future papal contender, Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Vatican said on Friday. Tagle, who heads the Holy See’s powerful office in charge of mission territories, last saw the pope during an official audience on Aug. 29. He tested negative for the virus on Monday, but tested positive upon his arrival on Thursday in Manila, the Vatican said. In a statement, the Vatican press office said that the 63-year-old cardinal does not have any symptoms and is self-isolating in the Philippines. The Vatican is tracing Tagle’s recent contacts.
MEXICO
Activists arrested for fire
Activists protesting violence against women on Friday set part of a building belonging to a government rights commission on fire in central Mexico. After spraying the building with graffiti, roughly 25 masked women broke down a door, entered the building and started a fire inside, a witness said. The women then left the building and hurled Molotov cocktails at its exterior walls, the witness said. Thirteen women were arrested by police, the government said. They were later released after an outcry on social media about their apparent rough treatment. Demanding justice for murdered women in cases that have not been solved or even properly investigated, activists over the past week have also occupied the main offices of the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico City.
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship