World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

US ‘concerned’ for activists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US is “deeply concerned” about 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists being held in China’s Guangdong Province, saying that they have been denied access to lawyers and local authorities have not provided information on their welfare or the charges against them. The US questions the Hong Kong leadership’s commitments to protecting citizens’ rights, Pompeo said in a statement. The activists were arrested about two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong, the statement said.

DR CONGO

Fifty die in landslides

More than 50 people are dead after landslides on Friday collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near Kamituga in the eastern South Kivu province, officials said. Days of heavy rains led to the disaster. “The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundya said. “A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.” Survivor Diwa Honore said that more than 50 people had been in the three wells, which are about 50m deep.

JAMAICA

Reggae pioneer dies at 77

Toots Hibbert, whose songcraft as front man of Toots and the Maytals helped make reggae globally famous, has died aged 77. A statement from his family yesterday read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.” He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kingston. Hibbert made songs like Pressure Drop, Monkey Man and Funky Kingston into all-time reggae classics, and even brought the term “reggae” to wider attention with the Maytals’ 1968 song Do the Reggay.

VATICAN

Cardinal tests positive

One of Pope Francis’ top collaborators and a future papal contender, Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Vatican said on Friday. Tagle, who heads the Holy See’s powerful office in charge of mission territories, last saw the pope during an official audience on Aug. 29. He tested negative for the virus on Monday, but tested positive upon his arrival on Thursday in Manila, the Vatican said. In a statement, the Vatican press office said that the 63-year-old cardinal does not have any symptoms and is self-isolating in the Philippines. The Vatican is tracing Tagle’s recent contacts.

MEXICO

Activists arrested for fire

Activists protesting violence against women on Friday set part of a building belonging to a government rights commission on fire in central Mexico. After spraying the building with graffiti, roughly 25 masked women broke down a door, entered the building and started a fire inside, a witness said. The women then left the building and hurled Molotov cocktails at its exterior walls, the witness said. Thirteen women were arrested by police, the government said. They were later released after an outcry on social media about their apparent rough treatment. Demanding justice for murdered women in cases that have not been solved or even properly investigated, activists over the past week have also occupied the main offices of the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico City.