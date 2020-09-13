Venezuela says ‘US spy’ captured

AP, CARACAS





Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said that authorities captured a US spy targeting a pair of refineries on the north Caribbean coast as the nation once wealthy from oil is gripped by a deep gasoline shortage.

The spy was a US Marine who had served as a CIA operative in Iraq, Maduro said.

He gave no identity or other immediate proof to support the claim, saying that more details would follow, such as photographs and video.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on March 12. Photo: Reuters

The suspect was captured on Thursday while possessing specialized weapons and a large sum of US dollars, Maduro said, adding that the man was being interrogated about his activities around the Amuay and Cardon refineries in Falcon State.

Maduro, an adversary of the US, also said that Venezuelan authorities had dismantled a plot on Wednesday that was aimed at blowing up a third refinery, El Palito, in Carabobo State.

He urged the nation’s oil workers to be on alert for more attacks.

“The gringo empire wants revenge against Venezuela,” he said. “It wants to prevent Venezuela from producing all petroleum products, gasoline.”

Oil once made Venezuela a wealthy nation, but critics of Maduro say two decades of socialist rule have left it near ruin.

Its dilapidated oil fields and refineries barely produce, and the nation today relies on imports from Iran, another US foe.

A second, deep scarcity of gasoline struck in the past few days, frustrating drivers stuck in lines for hours and days to fuel up, even in the capital, Caracas.

Analysts have said the next three Iranian ships hauling fuel would not arrive for weeks.

While Venezuela’s broken oil industry leaves drivers stranded, stiff US sanctions have also blocked Maduro from importing gasoline.

If Maduro’s claim of netting a US citizen prove correct, the suspect would join two ex-Green Beret soldiers jailed in Venezuela for allegedly participating in a failed attempt to overthrow the socialist leader.

The two former US special forces soldiers were arrested in early May among more than 80 rebel Venezuelan fighters who staged a failed beach attack called Operation Gideon aimed at arresting Maduro.

The ex-Green Berets — Luke Denman and Airan Berry — have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities have said that the two men confessed to being part of the plot.