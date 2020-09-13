Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to become Japan’s next premier, yesterday emphasized the importance of the nation’s alliance with the US for the country’s foreign policy.
“With the US-Japan alliance at the foundation, it is important for Japan to get along with other Asian nations,” Suga said in a debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.
While Japan faces difficulties in its relations with China and South Korea, Suga said he would seek to pursue “strategic” relations with both nations.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The debate was the last formal Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) event where all three candidates share the stage to discuss their policy priorities before it holds a party vote tomorrow to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as party leader.
Abe in late August said he was stepping down for health reasons.
The LDP, which has ruled the country for 60 of the past 65 years, is on Wednesday expected to use its majorities in parliament to install its new leader as prime minister. Attention would then be focused on the people he chooses for his cabinet.
“Continuity is what’s important in diplomacy,” Suga said when asked how closely he would follow the Abe administration’s style of foreign policy.
He said that he had been in the room for almost all of Abe’s many phone calls with US President Donald Trump, and bristled at the suggestion that just sitting in on the call might not count as diplomatic experience.
“When it comes to making decisions as a nation, I’ve been involved in all of it,” Suga said.
Japan, whose military is restricted by a pacifist constitution drafted by the US after World War II, hosts US troops and nuclear weapons for deterrence against growing threats from North Korea and an increasingly powerful China. Thousands of US military personnel are stationed in Japan.
Even before Suga declared his candidacy on Sept. 2, he had the backing of five of the seven factions and enough votes lined up for him to win.
The only factions that did not support him were the ones led by the other contenders, former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba, with 19 members, and former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, with 47 members.
Suga has pledged to continue Abe’s signature ultra-easy monetary policy dubbed “Abenomics.”
More should be done on monetary policy, if needed, to protect jobs and companies during the COVID-19 crisis, Suga added.
Any sign of a departure from the path of Abenomics could send the yen surging and stocks sliding, triggering a re-evaluation of the outlook for the nation.
One of the first key economic decisions of the new premier would be the timing of a switch to stimulating a return to growth rather than focusing on life-support aid for businesses and households affected by the pandemic.
Suga on Friday appeared to backtrack from earlier comments about the sales tax and align himself with Abe, saying that there is no need for another hike in the next decade.
Suga yesterday added that he is not considering a sales tax increase in the next decade, but that it should not be ruled out thereafter.
Abe, Suga’s longtime boss, raised the sales tax in 2014 and again in October last year to 10 percent.
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship