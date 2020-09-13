Suga stresses US ties in PM bid

STAYING THE COURSE: In the final formal LDP event before tomorrow’s election, Suga pledged to stick to his boss’ signature monetary policy, dubbed ‘Abenomics’

Bloomberg





Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to become Japan’s next premier, yesterday emphasized the importance of the nation’s alliance with the US for the country’s foreign policy.

“With the US-Japan alliance at the foundation, it is important for Japan to get along with other Asian nations,” Suga said in a debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

While Japan faces difficulties in its relations with China and South Korea, Suga said he would seek to pursue “strategic” relations with both nations.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a candidate for the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership, attends a debate ahead of the party’s election in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The debate was the last formal Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) event where all three candidates share the stage to discuss their policy priorities before it holds a party vote tomorrow to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as party leader.

Abe in late August said he was stepping down for health reasons.

The LDP, which has ruled the country for 60 of the past 65 years, is on Wednesday expected to use its majorities in parliament to install its new leader as prime minister. Attention would then be focused on the people he chooses for his cabinet.

“Continuity is what’s important in diplomacy,” Suga said when asked how closely he would follow the Abe administration’s style of foreign policy.

He said that he had been in the room for almost all of Abe’s many phone calls with US President Donald Trump, and bristled at the suggestion that just sitting in on the call might not count as diplomatic experience.

“When it comes to making decisions as a nation, I’ve been involved in all of it,” Suga said.

Japan, whose military is restricted by a pacifist constitution drafted by the US after World War II, hosts US troops and nuclear weapons for deterrence against growing threats from North Korea and an increasingly powerful China. Thousands of US military personnel are stationed in Japan.

Even before Suga declared his candidacy on Sept. 2, he had the backing of five of the seven factions and enough votes lined up for him to win.

The only factions that did not support him were the ones led by the other contenders, former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba, with 19 members, and former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, with 47 members.

Suga has pledged to continue Abe’s signature ultra-easy monetary policy dubbed “Abenomics.”

More should be done on monetary policy, if needed, to protect jobs and companies during the COVID-19 crisis, Suga added.

Any sign of a departure from the path of Abenomics could send the yen surging and stocks sliding, triggering a re-evaluation of the outlook for the nation.

One of the first key economic decisions of the new premier would be the timing of a switch to stimulating a return to growth rather than focusing on life-support aid for businesses and households affected by the pandemic.

Suga on Friday appeared to backtrack from earlier comments about the sales tax and align himself with Abe, saying that there is no need for another hike in the next decade.

Suga yesterday added that he is not considering a sales tax increase in the next decade, but that it should not be ruled out thereafter.

Abe, Suga’s longtime boss, raised the sales tax in 2014 and again in October last year to 10 percent.