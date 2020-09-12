World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Border orders bolstered: US

Authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent COVID-19 entering the country from China, US Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams said in Washington on Thursday. A border shutdown had increased demand for smuggled goods, prompting authorities to intervene, said Abrams. The North introduced a new “buffer zone, one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border,” Abrams told an online conference organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They’ve got North Korean SOF [Special Operations Forces] out there... Strike forces, they’ve got shoot-to-kill orders in place.” The border closure had effectively “accelerated the effects” of economic sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear programs, he said.

PERU

Congress mulls impeachment

The Congress is to vote whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra after lawmakers accused him of lying and seeking to obstruct a graft probe involving government officials. Lawmakers yesterday were to debate the motion, which calls for Vizcarra’s impeachment on the grounds of “moral incapacity” amid allegations over a little-known singer being hired to give motivational talks to the Ministry of Culture. Speaking to parliament on Thursday, Congress President Manuel Merino called for the armed forces and the wider population to remain calm, and that lawmakers would act in accordance with the constitution. Speaking in a televised address earlier on Thursday, Vizcarra said that there was a plot by political opponents to remove him from power. “If you want to impeach me, here I am. With my head held high and my conscious clear,” he said. “Nothing of what was presented today, illegally, constitutes grounds for impeachment. I’m not going to resign. I don’t run away.”

BRAZIL

Minister challenges DiCaprio

Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles on Thursday challenged Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to “put your money where your mouth is,” after the actor criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies on the Amazon rainforest. DiCaprio on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter from a campaign called DefundBolsonaro.org that said “Bolsonaro’s government has taken the destruction of the Amazon to unbearable levels,” and called on investors to pressure the president to take steps to protect the world’s biggest rainforest. “Dear @LeoDiCaprio, Brazil is launching ‘Adopt1Park’ preservation project which allows you or any other company or individual to pick one of the 132 parks in the Amazon and directly sponsor it at 10 euros per hectare per year. Are you going to put your money where your mouth is?” Salles wrote on Twitter.