NORTH KOREA
Border orders bolstered: US
Authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent COVID-19 entering the country from China, US Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams said in Washington on Thursday. A border shutdown had increased demand for smuggled goods, prompting authorities to intervene, said Abrams. The North introduced a new “buffer zone, one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border,” Abrams told an online conference organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They’ve got North Korean SOF [Special Operations Forces] out there... Strike forces, they’ve got shoot-to-kill orders in place.” The border closure had effectively “accelerated the effects” of economic sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear programs, he said.
PERU
Congress mulls impeachment
The Congress is to vote whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra after lawmakers accused him of lying and seeking to obstruct a graft probe involving government officials. Lawmakers yesterday were to debate the motion, which calls for Vizcarra’s impeachment on the grounds of “moral incapacity” amid allegations over a little-known singer being hired to give motivational talks to the Ministry of Culture. Speaking to parliament on Thursday, Congress President Manuel Merino called for the armed forces and the wider population to remain calm, and that lawmakers would act in accordance with the constitution. Speaking in a televised address earlier on Thursday, Vizcarra said that there was a plot by political opponents to remove him from power. “If you want to impeach me, here I am. With my head held high and my conscious clear,” he said. “Nothing of what was presented today, illegally, constitutes grounds for impeachment. I’m not going to resign. I don’t run away.”
BRAZIL
Minister challenges DiCaprio
Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles on Thursday challenged Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to “put your money where your mouth is,” after the actor criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies on the Amazon rainforest. DiCaprio on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter from a campaign called DefundBolsonaro.org that said “Bolsonaro’s government has taken the destruction of the Amazon to unbearable levels,” and called on investors to pressure the president to take steps to protect the world’s biggest rainforest. “Dear @LeoDiCaprio, Brazil is launching ‘Adopt1Park’ preservation project which allows you or any other company or individual to pick one of the 132 parks in the Amazon and directly sponsor it at 10 euros per hectare per year. Are you going to put your money where your mouth is?” Salles wrote on Twitter.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents