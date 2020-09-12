US remembers Sept. 11 as pandemic alters tributes

Americans commemorated Sept. 11, 2001, with tributes that have been altered by COVID-19 precautions and woven into the US presidential campaign, drawing US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

In New York, a dispute over COVID-19 safety precautions yesterday led to split-screen remembrances, one at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner.

The Pentagon’s observance was to be so restricted that not even victims’ families could attend, although small groups could visit the memorial there later in the day.

Trump and Biden were headed — at different times — to the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Trump was to speak at the morning ceremony, the White House said, while Biden planned to pay respects there in the afternoon after attending the observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence was also due at ground zero — and then at the alternate ceremony a few blocks away.

In short, the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is a complicated occasion in a maelstrom of a year, as the US grapples with a health crisis, searches its soul over racial injustice and prepares to choose a leader to chart a path forward.

Still, families of the Sept. 11, 2001, victims say it is important for the nation to pause and remember the hijacked-plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the trade center, at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, shaping US policy, perceptions of safety and daily life in places from airports to office buildings.

“I know that the heart of America beats on 9/11 and, of course, thinks about that tragic day. I don’t think that people forget,” said Anthoula Katsimatides, who lost her brother John and is now on the board of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Yesterday marked Trump’s second time observing the anniversary at the Flight 93 memorial, where he made remarks in 2018. Biden spoke at the memorial’s dedication in 2011, when he was vice president.

The ground zero ceremony in New York has a longstanding custom of not allowing politicians to speak, although they can attend.

Biden did so as vice president in 2010, and Trump as a candidate in 2016.

The political significance of the candidates’ focus on Shanksville is hard to ignore: Pennsylvania is a must-win state for both. Trump won it by less than a percentage point in 2016.

Around the country, some communities have canceled Sept. 11, 2001, commemorations because of the pandemic, while others were going ahead, sometimes with modifications.

The New York memorial changed one of its ceremony’s central traditions: having relatives read the names of the dead, often adding poignant tributes.

Thousands of family members were still invited, but they were to hear a recording of the names from speakers spread around the vast plaza, a plan that memorial leaders felt would avoid close contact at a stage, but still allow families to remember their loved ones at the place where they died.

Some victims’ relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation set up its own, simultaneous ceremony a few blocks away, saying there was no reason that people could not recite names while keeping a safe distance.

The two organizations also tussled over the Tribute in Light, a pair of powerful beams that shine into the night sky near the trade center and evoke its fallen twin towers.

The memorial initially canceled the display, citing virus-safety concerns for the installation crew. After the Tunnel to Towers Foundation vowed to put up the lights instead, the memorial changed course with help from its chairman, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.