A high-school senior on Thursday was arrested after repeatedly showing up to the building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning.
Maverick Stow, 17, was issued a five-day suspension for appearing at William Floyd High School on Long Island on Tuesday, and returning on the following two days, Newsday reported.
Stow believes students should be in school five days a week, he said.
Officials on Wednesday warned that Stow would be arrested, and on Thursday the Suffolk County police arrested him on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass and he is to appear in court on Sept. 24.
If he continues to try to attend school in person, the high school would have to close, school spokesperson James Montalto said.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and will abide by the regulations set in place by our government and health officials designed to keep our students and staff safe,” Montalto said in a written statement. “As we have said, Mr Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students.”
Most in-person classes are at capacity, and it would be impossible to have all students back under social distancing guidelines, Montalto said.
The school district said in the statement that it was naming Stow and his family because, while it “takes student privacy seriously ... the student and his family already disclosed the information in public forums.”
Stow has vowed to continue to attempt to attend school five days per week after his suspension is served.
“I don’t feel my son should have been arrested,” Nora Kaplan-Stow said. “I certainly didn’t like seeing my son in handcuffs, but I support him 1,000 percent.”
