Much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring parties are likely to be “contentious,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday, but are the only way forward if Afghans are to find peace after decades of relentless conflict.
Pompeo made the comments en route to Qatar, where intra-Afghan negotiations are to begin today, a day mostly reserved for ceremony before the hard task of hammering out a road map for a postwar Afghanistan begins.
The negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in Doha on Feb. 29, aimed at ending the US’ longest conflict and bringing US troops home.
Photo: AFP
“It’s taken us longer than I wish that it had to get from Feb. 29 to here, but we expect Saturday morning, for the first time in almost two decades, to have the Afghans sitting at the table together prepared to have what will be contentious discussions about how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding — a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn’t at war,” Pompeo said on the plane to Doha.
“It’s their country to figure out how to move forward and make a better life for all Afghan people,” he said.
US President Donald Trump made the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan a promise before the 2016 presidential election. In the countdown to this November’s presidential polls, Washington has ramped up pressure to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
At a news conference on Thursday, Trump called the talks “exciting” and said that Washington expected to be down to 4,000 troops by November.
Even though delays have plagued the start of talks, Washington began withdrawing some of its 13,000 troops after the Feb. 29 deal was signed.
Withdrawal of the remaining troops does not hinge on the success of intra-Afghan negotiations, but rather the commitment made by the Taliban in the deal to fight terrorists groups that could threaten the US and its allies.
Pompeo in his comments made it clear that the US was ready to return soldiers to Afghanistan if it saw a threat emerging and the Taliban reneged on their commitments.
The White House and its peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad have refused to give specifics on commitments made by the Taliban, citing security concerns.
“Our commitment to reduce our forces to zero is conditioned on them executing their obligations under the agreement [which is] so very clear about their responsibilities with respect to terrorist activity taking place in Afghanistan,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo warned of spoilers to peace, citing targeted killings in Afghanistan in the past few months and an attempted assassination earlier this week of Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
“It’s very clear that the violence levels have to come down to acceptable levels,” he said.
In Kabul, the Afghan delegation was preparing to travel to Dubai, including Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the High Council for National Reconciliation, the powerful umbrella group that would oversee the negotiation team headed by former intelligence chief Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai.
Abdullah’s appointment to head the council was part of a power sharing deal with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, ending their months of squabbling over the results of controversial presidential polls the year before.
