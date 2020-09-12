UN urges an end to attacks on schools, singles out Africa

AP, UNITED NATIONS





The UN Security Council on Thursday urged warring parties in all conflicts to immediately stop attacking schools and teachers, and reaffirmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for global ceasefires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members expressed “grave concern about the significant increase of attacks on schools in recent years and the resulting alarming number of children denied access to quality education.”

UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba told the council that attacking schools and teachers seems to be an emerging tactic of war, particularly in Africa’s Sahel region, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.

In the Sahel, “schools are targeted precisely because they are schools, and even more if they cater to girls,” Gamba said.

In Mali, for example, in the past two years teachers were threatened and killed, education facilities demolished, and learning materials burned, leading to the closure of more than 1,260 schools, even before COVID-19, she said.

In the past 12 months there have been increasing attacks in Burkina Faso, including the burning of schools and kidnapping of teachers, forcing 2,500 schools to shut down and depriving hundreds of thousands of children of education, Gamba said.

Elsewhere in the world, especially in Asia and Latin America, “we are also seeing an increase in attacks to education in indigenous communities,” she said.

Legislation adopted by some conflict-affected countries, including the Philippines, Myanmar and the Central African Republic, that protects schools from attack and criminalizes violations is still at the early stages of implementation, Gamba said.

The pandemic has made things worse, because closed schools and crumbling economies favor the recruitment and use of child soldiers, sexual exploitation of children and child marriage — and the use of empty schools for military purposes, she said.

The council statement reaffirmed Gamba’s appeal “to preserve and respect the civilian character of schools, as necessary for the protection of children in armed conflict.”

It also acknowledged “the disproportionate negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” especially its economic impact and adverse effects on children in conflict and undergoing reintegration into society.