Russia clashes with Germany over poisoning

AP, UNITED NATIONS





Russia on Thursday clashed with Germany and five of its Western allies over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, with Moscow’s ambassador demanding evidence that a Soviet-era nerve agent was responsible and Germany’s envoy countering that his country’s findings have been handed over to the international chemical weapons watchdog.

The confrontation came at the monthly UN Security Council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria, with the US, Belgium, Britain, Estonia and France expressing grave concern at Germany’s determination that 44-year-old Navalny was the victim of a chemical-weapons attack using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.

British Acting Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Allen said that a similar nerve agent was used “with lethal effect” in southern England in 2018 on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

A woman exposed to the contents of a perfume bottle reportedly used in the attack died several months later.

Russia denied any involvement, but Britain has charged two men it called Russian military intelligence officers with the nerve-agent poisoning.

Allen told the council that the UK stands with Germany’s findings on Navalny and called on Russia to “urgently conduct a full and transparent investigation into this use of a banned chemical weapon.”

Acting US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Cherith Norman Chalet called Navalny’s poisoning by a chemical weapon “completely reprehensible” and urged Russia “to be fully transparent and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He was flown to Germany two days later.

German scientists said that “without doubt” Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok agent.

The German hospital treating Navalny on Monday said that his condition had improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the council that “we are the most interested party to know what happened” and asked Germany to share its evidence.

He said that the Russian doctors who treated Navalny found no “chemical weapons substances.”

Nebenzia cited an Aug. 27 request from Russia’s prosecutor to Germany for information, which has had no response.

“If you demand explanations, put the facts on the table and we’ll compare notes,” he said. “Why should we trust allegations uncorroborated by evidence?”

“This whole incident cannot but raise questions about some foul play being staged,” he said.

The German Ministry of Defense has said that data about Navalny have been provided to the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which implements the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Germany Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen accused Russia of using “another smoke screen” and said Navalny’s poisoning isn’t an issue between Germany and Russia, but “an issue of international concern” about chemical weapons use.

Nebenzia said that the issue was a Russia-German one, not an international one.

He quoted a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued on Wednesday, saying that if the evidence requested by Moscow is not provided, Russia would regard it as Germany’s refusal “to establish truth” in an investigation.

Nebenzia also quoted the Russian ministry as saying that this would be regarded as “a blatant and hostile provocation against Russia, which would definitely undermine Russian-German relations and international relations as a whole.”