Firefighters douse remains of port blaze

Reuters, BEIRUT





Lebanese firefighters and army helicopters yesterday put out the remains of a huge fire at Beirut’s port that had flared up a day earlier, barely a month after a massive blast devastated the port and the surrounding area.

Thursday’s fire, which officials said was sparked by welding during repair work after last month’s port explosion, covered several districts of Beirut in a huge cloud of black, acrid smoke, causing panic in a city still on edge after the blast.

Civil defense officials said in a statement that firefighters had extinguished the flames after working through the night and were cooling the site to avoid it flaring up again.

A firefighter stands on a ladder as he works to extinguish a fire at the Port of Beirut on Thursday. Photo: AP

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on Thursday that the fire could have been caused by sabotage, technical error or negligence.

He called for a swift probe.