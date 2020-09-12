India, China agree to disengage troops

‘CROSSROADS’: The two sides said that they would both abide by agreements and protocol on boundary affairs, maintain peace and avoid actions that might escalate

AP, NEW DELHI





The Indian and Chinese ministers of foreign affairs have agreed that their troops should disengage from a border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the Ladakh region where the two sides in June had their deadliest clash in decades.

Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) met in Moscow on Thursday and said in a statement issued yesterday that “the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side.”

Since last week, the two nations have accused one another of sending soldiers into the other’s territory and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years, threatening a full-scale military conflict.

The ministers did not announce any timeline for the disengagement of tens of thousands of troops who have been locked in a standoff since May, but agreed that “both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.”

The disputed 3,500km border separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.

The latest standoff is over portions of a landscape that boasts the world’s highest landing strip and a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world.

Both sides accuse the other of provocative behavior, including crossing into each other’s territory and both have vowed to protect their territorial integrity.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar described the situation along their shared boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control, as “very serious” and said that the state of the border cannot be separated from the state of the relationship.

On Thursday, the two countries agreed that as the situation eases, they should expedite work to conclude “new confidence building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas.”

In a separate statement, Wang said that “China-India relations have once again come to a crossroads.”

Wang “outlined China’s stern position on the situation in the border areas, emphasizing that the imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides,” it said.

“It is also important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed. The frontier troops must quickly disengage so that the situation may de-escalate,” it quoted Wang as saying.

The two ministers met in Moscow on the sidelines of a gathering of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The body comprises China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Krgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.