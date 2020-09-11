World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

African swine fever found

Minister for Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner yesterday announced that the first case of African swine fever has been confirmed in a wild boar cadaver found in the eastern state of Brandenburg, near the Polish border. Kloeckner said authorities had prepared for the eventuality of a case occurring in the nation and would be imposing measures to prevent its possible spread. A confirmed case of African swine fever would mean that pork exports to countries outside the EU would no longer be allowed, while sales to the bloc would still be possible under certain conditions, the DBV farm lobby said. The nation is the EU’s top pork producer.

FRANCE

Horse mutilations probed

Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of nationwide killings and mutilations of horses, Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. “We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts,” he told France Info radio. “I hear the fear, the concerns, the disarray of horse owners.” A toll free number has been made available to horse owners, he added. Horses have been found with ears cut off, eyes gouged out and genitals mutilated. Police say they have no idea why; theories include a satanic rite, macabre trophy hunt or Internet challenge.

ITALY

Free the bear: minister

Minister of the Environment Sergio Costa thinks the country’s most famous bear should be returned to the wild. The bear, nicknamed Papillon, was recaptured on Monday for the third time, but Costa said in a long Facebook post on Wednesday that it did not deserve to be repeatedly put back into captivity. “Papillon must live free,” he wrote. “I am wholeheartedly against the senseless treatment of this poor animal, whose only fault is that it is a bear. I’m on the side of Papillon, and we should all be ashamed of what is happening. A bear, which has never been aggressive toward humans, shall not and must not be treated like a hardened criminal.” The 149kg bear, codenamed M49, has escaped a center in Casteller three times.

UNITED STATES

No shirt no bar to voting

A New Hampshire voter who was told she could not wear a T-shirt critical of President Donald Trump at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless. The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter for Tuesday’s primary election wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt, referring to former senator John McCain. Town moderator Paul Scafidi told her she could not wear a shirt featuring a political candidate while she voted, and her shirt would have to be covered. The woman asked if he wanted her to take her shirt off, as she was not wearing anything underneath. Scafidi said he told her he would rather she did not, “but she took it off so fast, no one had time to react. So the whole place just went, ‘whoa,’ and she walked away, and I let her vote.” She could have just gone into the hallway and turned it inside out, he said. After voting, the woman put her shirt back on and left. Scafidi said that he could have had her removed for violating the state indecency law, but he did not want to inflame the situation further, and “we had more important things to worry about, we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”