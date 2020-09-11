GERMANY
African swine fever found
Minister for Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner yesterday announced that the first case of African swine fever has been confirmed in a wild boar cadaver found in the eastern state of Brandenburg, near the Polish border. Kloeckner said authorities had prepared for the eventuality of a case occurring in the nation and would be imposing measures to prevent its possible spread. A confirmed case of African swine fever would mean that pork exports to countries outside the EU would no longer be allowed, while sales to the bloc would still be possible under certain conditions, the DBV farm lobby said. The nation is the EU’s top pork producer.
FRANCE
Horse mutilations probed
Investigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of nationwide killings and mutilations of horses, Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday. “We have an unacceptable situation of absolutely sickening cruelty acts,” he told France Info radio. “I hear the fear, the concerns, the disarray of horse owners.” A toll free number has been made available to horse owners, he added. Horses have been found with ears cut off, eyes gouged out and genitals mutilated. Police say they have no idea why; theories include a satanic rite, macabre trophy hunt or Internet challenge.
ITALY
Free the bear: minister
Minister of the Environment Sergio Costa thinks the country’s most famous bear should be returned to the wild. The bear, nicknamed Papillon, was recaptured on Monday for the third time, but Costa said in a long Facebook post on Wednesday that it did not deserve to be repeatedly put back into captivity. “Papillon must live free,” he wrote. “I am wholeheartedly against the senseless treatment of this poor animal, whose only fault is that it is a bear. I’m on the side of Papillon, and we should all be ashamed of what is happening. A bear, which has never been aggressive toward humans, shall not and must not be treated like a hardened criminal.” The 149kg bear, codenamed M49, has escaped a center in Casteller three times.
UNITED STATES
No shirt no bar to voting
A New Hampshire voter who was told she could not wear a T-shirt critical of President Donald Trump at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless. The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter for Tuesday’s primary election wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt, referring to former senator John McCain. Town moderator Paul Scafidi told her she could not wear a shirt featuring a political candidate while she voted, and her shirt would have to be covered. The woman asked if he wanted her to take her shirt off, as she was not wearing anything underneath. Scafidi said he told her he would rather she did not, “but she took it off so fast, no one had time to react. So the whole place just went, ‘whoa,’ and she walked away, and I let her vote.” She could have just gone into the hallway and turned it inside out, he said. After voting, the woman put her shirt back on and left. Scafidi said that he could have had her removed for violating the state indecency law, but he did not want to inflame the situation further, and “we had more important things to worry about, we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents