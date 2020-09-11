With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New York City today is marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and a bitter fight with the White House.
The city is to hold its annual ceremony in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the bloodiest terrorist attack in US history, punctuated by a minute’s silence at the exact moments that al-Qaeda militants crashed two hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center towers.
Instead of reading out the roll call of the dead, this year the families of victims have recorded themselves.
However, they are to be present at the “Ground Zero” memorial. The site museum is to open for the first time since the pandemic brought the city to a standstill in March.
Almost two decades after the attacks, Sept. 11 remains synonymous with the city’s heroism and resilience.
City leaders have emphasized the latter in the past months as the COVID-19 infection rate — which killed 23,00 people here, the early epicenter of the disease in the US — has been lowered to under 1 percent.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reminded New Yorkers their resilience is likely to be tested once again by the social and economic “after-effects” of the pandemic.
Manhattan Borough president Gale Brewer recognizes that the island renowned for its hustle and energy now faces an array of problems.
Some of these stem directly from the pandemic: Almost all white-collar workers, such as bankers, traders and insurance employees, have been working from home since March. This has emptied Manhattan’s business hubs, leaving thousands of small stores and restaurants without customers.
If the more than 60 million tourists who visit New York City every year have gone, so too have New Yorkers, fleeing the city by the thousands.
At least 35,000 people have moved out of Manhattan, judging by requests for absentee ballots for November’s presidential elections, Brewer said.
Many businesses are now shuttered: between 2017 and this year, the number of vacant commercial spaces has almost doubled, up by 78 percent, she said.
Homeless people are more visible due to the closure of numerous shelters for health reasons, and the transfer of almost 13,000 to live in less contagious conditions in Manhattan’s vacant hotels.
The rise in homicides and shootings — up 47 percent and 166 percent last month from the previous year — is one of the more striking aspects of the crisis hitting the city.
Even if it is still far below the endemic levels of crime that plagued the city in the 1970s and 80s, New York, which prided itself on being one of the world’s safest cities, has now slipped back to 2012 crime levels, the New York Times reported.
