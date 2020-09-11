US President Donald Trump admits that he tried to minimize the seriousness of the threat from COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic in audio recordings released on Wednesday from interviews with veteran US journalist Bob Woodward.
“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said in an interview with Woodward on March 19, according to a CNN preview of the book Rage, due to be published on Tuesday next week.
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” he said in the conversation with Woodward, which was recorded.
Photo: AFP
In another recorded interview, on Feb. 7, he told Woodward the virus “goes through the air” — despite repeatedly mocking people who wear masks in the weeks and months after.
It took until July before he was seen publicly wearing a mask.
Coming eight weeks before the Nov. 3 US presidential election, the revelations add new pressure on Trump. Opinion polls show that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the virus and he has often been accused of minimizing the crisis to try and boost his re-election chances.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump denounced the book as “another political hit job” and said if he had downplayed COVID-19 it was to prevent a “frenzy.”
“I don’t want people to be frightened,” he said.
“I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy,” he said. “We have to show leadership and the last thing you want to do is create a panic.”
He slammed Woodward for doing “hit jobs with everybody” and said he “probably, almost definitely won’t read it because I don’t have time to read it.”
However, Rage ” will give fresh ammunition to the Democrats arguing that Trump failed to prepare Americans for the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak or to lead them into a proper response.
In the interviews with Woodward, Trump made clear he had understood at the outset that the virus was “deadly stuff” — far more dangerous than the ordinary flu.
However, in public, Trump repeatedly told Americans during the initial weeks at the start of the year that the virus was not dangerous and would “disappear” by itself.
“He knew how deadly it was,” former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, said while campaigning in Michigan. “He lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months.”
“It was a life and death betrayal of the American people,” Biden added.
“It’s disgusting,” Biden later told CNN. “Think about it. Think about what he did not do.”
Biden slammed Trump’s behavior as “almost criminal.”
However, there was support for Trump from US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, who has consistently told the public that the novel coronavirus requires a tough response — even when the president appeared to be saying something different.
“I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about,” he told Fox News.
Trump was keen to stop the country from getting “down and out,” Fauci said.
The president has repeatedly insisted that he has successfully managed the pandemic, which is on track to take 200,000 lives in the country.
