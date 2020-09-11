Belarusian Nobel laureate defies detention attempt

AP, KIEV





Authorities in Minsk on Wednesday detained one of the two leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the nation’s leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council’s office by unidentified masked people, associate Gleb German said.

Znak only had time to text the message “masks” before they took the phone away from him, German said.

Protesters try to prevent police from detaining a woman, center, at a rally in support of Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Unidentified people also attempted to enter the apartment of writer Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature and the only remaining member of the council’s executive presidium who was still free in Belarus.

Diplomats from several EU nations converged on Alexievich’s apartment in the capital, Minsk, to try to prevent her detention.

The rising pressure on activists comes as Belarus marks a month of massive demonstrations protesting Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in an Aug. 9 vote, which the opposition rejects as rigged.

The protests that drew up to 200,000 people on Sundays cast an unprecedented challenge to the Belarusian leader’s rule.

Lukashenko, 66, a former state farm director, has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges, and rejected demands from the US and EU to engage in a dialogue with protesters demanding his resignation.

The US and EU have criticized the Belarusian election as neither free nor fair.

The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that 121 people were detained in the capital and other cities on Tuesday for taking part in unsanctioned demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday again formed “chains in solidarity” in several parts of Minsk.

The foreign ministers of Nordic and Baltic nations, meeting in Estonia on Wednesday, urged Belarusian authorities to end a police crackdown on post-election protests, and the prosecution and forcible expulsions of activists.

“We demand the immediate release of all those detained on political grounds before and after the falsified presidential election,” Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde said after the meeting.

Linde published a picture on Twitter showing Alexievich surrounded by European diplomats at her home on Wednesday.

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said that the members of the opposition council only want to allow the people of Belarus to “choose their future themselves. That’s the least they are asking, and the least they deserve.”

Alexievich last month was questioned by Belarusian investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security.

Several council members have been arrested and others have been forcibly expelled from the nation.

Alexievich dismissed the official accusations, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the council was seeking to defuse the crisis sparked by Lukashenko’s re-election by offering to foster a dialogue between authorities and protesters.

“We weren’t preparing a coup, we were trying to prevent a split in our country,” Alexievich said.

She said that the arrests of opposition activists would not end the protests.

“They have stolen our country and now they are trying to abduct the best of us, but hundreds of others will come to replace those who have been taken away from our ranks,” Alexievich said. “It wasn’t the Coordination Council that rebelled, it was the entire country that raised.”

Speaking to reporters from her apartment, Alexievich said that she does not plan to leave Belarus, despite the official pressure.

“This is terror against our own people,” she said.

Maria Kolesnikova, another leading member of the council, was detained on Monday along with two other council members and then driven early Tuesday to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.

When they arrived in a no-man’s land between the nations, Kolesnikova ripped her passport into small pieces to make it impossible for the authorities to expel her. She was put into custody on the Belarusian side of the border.

Her father, Alexander Kolesnikov, said investigators had called him on Wednesday to say that she had been moved to a jail in Minsk on charges of calling for undermining national security.

Alexander Kolesnikov said that he admired his daughter’s courage.

“I’m very proud of her,” he said outside the prison where his daughter was being held. “She said she would stay in Belarus and go until the end. I know her character.”

Maria Kolesnikov yesterday said in a statement that she had genuinely feared for her life.

“In particular it was stated that if I did not voluntarily leave the Republic of Belarus, I would be taken out anyway, alive or in bits. There were also threats to imprison me for up to 25 years,” the statement said.

Several hundred women on Wednesday gathered in central Minsk in a show of solidarity with Maria Kolesnikova.

They held signs reading: “Maria, you are my hero” and “Maria, you are cooler than all Marvel characters.”

Police moved to disperse them, rounding up at least a dozen.

Additional reporting by Reuters