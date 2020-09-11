Lockdown worsened New Zealand’s mental health crisis

The Guardian, QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND





New Zealanders are experiencing more depression and anxiety since the COVID-19 lockdown, doctors said, despite the nation having been lauded for its effective management of the virus, with most people returning to their normal routines following a strict seven-week lockdown in April and May.

An outbreak in Auckland last month has now largely been contained.

However frontline medical professionals said that “generalized anxiety” is proliferating in the community, putting a strain on mental health services that are already overburdened.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said that cases of depression and anxiety have risen “substantively” in the wake of the lockdown.

He also said there was anecdotal evidence that more prescriptions were being issued for anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medication.

Sleep problems have also been widely reported.

In his own practice, Betty said that he was seeing a 15 to 20 percent rise in need for psychiatric help, and this was putting a strain on an already dysfunctional system.

“Access to specific mental health support like psychologists and psychiatrists working in the community is really limited in New Zealand,” Betty said.

“Mental health has been an ongoing issue for years now, so this [pandemic] has really come in over the top and exacerbated these longstanding issues,” he added.

Before this year, about 25 percent of medical consultations nationwide featured “some sort of mental health component,” Betty said, adding that this number was “the barometer of what’s going on in society.”

“There is definitely a sense of fatigue. It’s not just from the patients, but it’s with general practicioners and frontline workers. I have never quite seen the degree to which they are starting to get fatigued about the volume of work,” Betty said. “I am really concerned about that.”

Fiona Bolden is the chair of the Rural General Practice Network and has been a general practitioner for 25 years.

She said that more people have in the months since the lockdown experienced anxiety and the pandemic had been a double whammy for rural communities, already dealing with drought and a lack of access to vital foreign workers, now banned from entering the country.

“We’re starting to see long waiting lists [for specialist services]. People are really distressed, particularly the elderly,” Bolden said.

“They have been cut off, and they’ve been made to feel vulnerable when they didn’t feel vulnerable before,” she added.

Jo Scott-Jones, a general practitioner in the small town of Opotiki, described the rising levels of community distress as “slow motion bullet-dodging.”

“What we’re seeing after lockdown is a lift in general anxiety,” Scott-Jones said. “People are less tolerant of family relationships or situations at work. So stress in general is causing more distress.”

Last year, the New Zealand government committed a record amount to mental health care, as the nation is experiencing some of the worst mental health outcomes in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, including the second highest rate of youth suicide.

A landmark 2018 inquiry found that New Zealand’s mental health services are “overwhelmed” and geared toward crisis care rather than the wider population who are experiencing increasing rates of depression, trauma and substance abuse.

According to the report, 50 to 80 percent of New Zealanders experience “mental distress or addiction challenges” at some point in their lives.

Each year, one in five New Zealanders experience “mental illness or significant mental distress,” the report said, adding that the crisis comes at an annual cost of NZ$12 billion (US$8 billion) — or 5 percent of New Zealand’s GDP.