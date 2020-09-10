Greece’s largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos was gutted by a huge fire early yesterday, leaving more than 12,000 asylum seekers homeless, with reports that the blaze was started by migrants revolting against COVID-19 isolation rules.
Firefighters said the notorious Moria camp had been mostly destroyed, but there were no known casualties so far, although a number of people were experiencing minor respiratory problems from exposure to smoke.
Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that an emergency would be declared across the entire island and reports of arson were under investigation.
Photo: AP
He said that authorities faced a “titanic” effort to shelter asylum seekers rendered homeless by the blaze, as well as track down and isolate dozens of confirmed COVID-19 infections among them.
“There are 35 positive cases and they need to be isolated ... to prevent an outbreak among the local population,” Petsas told state TV ERT.
Hundreds of asylum seekers attempted to flee on foot toward the port town of Mytilene, but were blocked by police vehicles, while others had taken shelter in the hills surrounding the camps.
Refugee support group Stand by Me Lesvos said on Twitter that it had received reports that Greek locals on the island had blocked fleeing asylum seekers from heading into a nearby village.
“The whole camp is on fire. Everything is burning. People are escaping. Their homes in Moria are gone,” the organization said.
Administration offices, a clinic inside the camp and thousands of tents and were damaged by the fire, local news site Lesvospost reported.
Greek news agency ANA said the fires had started after a revolt by asylum seekers who were to be placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with an infected patient.
Firefighters also said they had been blocked from entering the camp to battle the blaze by a group of refugees and had asked for police assistance.
The camp has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since reporting its first case on Wednesday last week, with 35 confirmed infections so far.
Migrant camps on the islands have endured months of lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with access severely restricted.
However, at Moria, the restrictions have been harder to enforce because of the large number of asylum seekers sleeping outside the camp’s walls.
Rights groups, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees have urged Greece to reduce congestion in its migrant camps.
The Moria camp, which was built to hold fewer than 2,800 people, had been routinely criticized for its lack of hygiene and overcrowding.
Many refugees have been unable to find lodgings and jobs after leaving the camps, with housing and cash benefits scaled back by the government.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on