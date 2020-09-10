Disruptions to health services due to the COVID-19 pandemic are putting millions of additional lives at risk worldwide, the UN said yesterday, warning that the disease could reverse decades of progress in reducing child mortality.
The past 30 years have seen remarkable strides forward in preventing or treating causes of infant deaths, including premature births and pneumonia. New mortality estimates published by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the WHO and the World Bank Group found that last year saw the lowest number of global under-five deaths on record.
About 5.2 million children died last year due to preventable illness, compared with 12.5 million in 1990, but the report said that the pandemic risked undoing all this by cutting routine child and maternal health services.
A UNICEF survey across 77 nations found that 68 percent reported at least some disruption in child health checks and immunizations.
UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said that children and mothers, particularly in low and middle-income nations, were being denied access to healthcare as COVID-19 cases clog national infrastructure.
“The global community has come too far towards eliminating preventable child deaths to allow the pandemic to stop us in our tracks,” she said. “Without urgent investments to restart disrupted health systems and services, millions of children under five, especially newborns, could die.”
Neonatal care in developing nations is relatively inexpensive and can profoundly affect child survival rates. Women who receive care by professional midwives are 16 percent less likely to lose their baby and 24 percent less likely to experience preterm birth, according to the WHO.
Modeling conducted earlier this year by Johns Hopkins University found that almost 6,000 additional children could die every day if COVID-19 healthcare disruptions continue in the medium term.
The survey found that seven nations had child mortality rates of more than 50 deaths in 1,000 live births last year.
In Afghanistan, where one in 17 children die before their fifth birthday, the government reported a “significant reduction” in visits to healthcare facilities, UNICEF said.
UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division director John Wilmoth said the report showed that the world had made significant progress on reducing child mortality over the past 30 years.
“It also draws attention to the need to redress the vast inequities in a child’s prospects for survival and good health,” Wilmoth said.
