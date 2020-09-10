Sergio Barrera Ruiz, a 52-year-old pediatrician from Jujuy in Argentina, sees a local health crisis looming as the COVID-19 pandemic ripples out from Buenos Aires, the capital, and grips the nation’s less well-equipped provinces.
Jujuy, a region of about 770,000 people, like other parts of the nation has seen cases spike as nationwide deaths total 10,405. Total cases rose to 500,034 on Tuesday, with almost one in two tests coming back positive.
“Jujuy is in a health catastrophe, there are not enough intensive therapy beds, doctors are getting sick and patients are dying,” said Barrera Ruiz, who himself was infected with COVID-19 at work, where he said there were not enough medical personnel and an endless line of patients.
Argentina initially controlled the spread of the coronavirus with a tough quarantine beginning in the middle of March, but as economic pressures grew, restrictions were eased and infections soared, taking the nation to 10th in the world for number of cases.
Argentine Ministry of Health data showed that over the past month, the number of confirmed infections daily is almost half that of the number of tests carried out, one of the highest “positive” rates in the world along with Mexico and Bolivia.
For months, more than 90 percent of cases were concentrated in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area — home to almost one-third of Argentina’s population — while the provinces were mainly spared.
That has changed abruptly. The provinces now account for almost one-third of cases, with Cordoba, Santa Fe, Jujuy and Mendoza the most affected.
Experts link the increase in cases to the easing of a nationwide lockdown amid rising economic and political pressure on Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.
Argentina’s quarantine has been in place for almost 170 days in various forms.
About a dozen provinces have had to retighten restrictions due to the increase in infections. In some districts, health systems have collapsed, with neither the resources nor the personnel to support them.
“Two weeks ago, we were practically without cases, but when the quarantine was relaxed, the cases increased terribly. We are already at a limit of beds and resources,” said Raul Caraballo, a doctor in Santa Fe.
The rolling seven-day average number of cases in Argentina is about 10,000 per day, with about 200 daily deaths. There were a record 12,027 new confirmed cases on Tuesday.
“People relaxed a lot and contagions increased in Chaco,” said Adriana Perroni, an intensive care specialist in the northeastern province. “Here we are seeing a lot of deaths of younger people, especially in the healthcare field.”
Argentine Society of Intensive Care president Rosa Reina said that the rise in cases had been very abrupt, with provinces going from a few cases to having intensive care beds at more than 80 percent capacity.
“If we do not prevent more hospital admissions, it is very possible that we will very quickly become overwhelmed,” Reina said.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on