Iran brings new charges against dual citizen

AFP, TEHRAN





Iranian authorities on Tuesday told Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran, that she faces a new indictment, dampening her supporters’ hopes of an early release.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, yesterday called on the British government to do “everything to protect her” after the announcement.

“It has become increasingly clear the past months that Nazanin is a hostage, held as leverage against a UK debt,” he said in a statement. “It is important that the UK government does everything to protect her and others as Iran’s hostage diplomacy continues to escalate.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, right, smiles as she holds her daughter in Damavand, Iran, while on a three-day release from prison in a photograph released by the Free Nazanin Campaign on Aug. 23, 2018. Photo: AFP/ FREE NAZANIN CAMPAIGN

“This starts with the British embassy insisting it is able to attend Nazanin’s trial on Sunday,” he added.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest since her arrest at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport in April 2016 after visiting relatives in the country with her young daughter.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who at the time worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation — the media organisation’s philanthropic arm — was convicted on sedition charges, which she denies, and sentenced to a five-year jail term.

On Tuesday, Iranian state television’s Web site Iribnews reported: “The 15th chamber of the Islamic Revolutionary Court summoned Nazanin Zaghari this morning with her lawyer ... to notify them of a new indictment.”

The report cited “an informed source,” but gave no further details on the charges or trial date.

British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, tweeted that she had been in touch with the detainee, confirming that “she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.”

“I know many people are concerned about her welfare and I’ll keep everyone updated when we have more information,” said Siddiq, a member of the #FreeNazanin campaign.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said bringing new charges was “indefensible and unacceptable.”

“We have been consistently clear that she must not be returned to prison,” an office spokesperson said.

In 2017, when Zaghari-Ratcliffe‘s family had hoped for her early release, the Iranian government ruled out the possibility, saying there were “two cases” against her.

She has been on temporary release from prison in Tehran and under house arrest since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media in both countries have drawn a possible link between her detention and a British debt dating back more than 40 years, when Iran bought 1,500 tanks from the UK.

After the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the equipment to the new Islamic Republic, but kept the money.

The British government has admitted that it owes Iran up to US$390 million, but both countries have denied link with the Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.

“It’s completely outrageous to be holding people and using them as collateral,” Richard Ratcliffe said.

The Guardian reported on Friday last week that British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace had for the first time in a letter to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers said that he was “actively” seeking to repay a debt to secure her release as well as that of other Iranian-British detainees.

“With regard to ... the outstanding legal dispute, the [UK] government acknowledges there is a debt to be paid and continues to explore every legal avenue for the lawful discharge of that debt,” Wallace said in the letter.