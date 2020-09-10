Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh yesterday sustained minor injuries when his convoy was targeted in Kabul in an explosion that killed at least 10 people and wounded more than a dozen, officials said.
The attack was quickly condemned as an attempt to frustrate the Afghan peace process, coming as the government prepares to send negotiators to the Qatari capital of Doha for long-delayed talks with the Taliban.
In a video posted on Facebook soon after the explosion, Saleh, an outspoken Taliban critic, said that he had been traveling to his office when his convoy was attacked.
“I am fine, but some of my guards have been wounded. My son, who was in the car with me, and I are both fine,” Saleh said, with bandages on his left hand.
“I have some burns on my face and hand. The blast was strong,” he said.
Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tareq Arain said that the explosion targeted Saleh’s convoy.
“Unfortunately, 10 civilians, mostly people who were working in the area, were killed, and 15, including a number of the first VP’s bodyguards, were wounded,” he told reporters at the scene.
Saleh is the senior of the country’s two vice presidents.
The Taliban, who have pledged not to launch attacks in urban areas under a deal with the US, denied responsibility.
Abdullah, a shopkeeper who gave only one name, said that the blast had blown out his windows.
“A shop that sold gas cylinders also caught fire, causing the cylinders to blow up,” he said.
Saleh survived an assassination attempt last year, ahead of presidential elections.
At least 20 people — most of them civilians — were killed and 50 others wounded when a suicide attacker and gunmen targeted Saleh’s Kabul office at that time.
The EU called yesterday’s attack a “desperate act by spoilers of peace efforts,” while NATO’s mission in the country said in a statement that “enemies of peace” were ignoring the will of the Afghan people for peace talks to begin.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who met Saleh soon after the blast, condemned what he said was a “terrorist attack” on his deputy.
“The terrorists and their foreign backers cannot undermine the people’s strong faith in peace, democracy and the bright future of our country,” Ghani said in a statement.
Saleh on Sunday said that Kabul would push early on at peace talks for a permanent truce.
“The first test for the Taliban is [a] ceasefire. If they accept the ceasefire, they are committed to peace. If not, they are not,” he said.
Even as preparations continue, violence has carried on unabated, with the daily Taliban attacks.
“These attacks shatter the hopes of the millions of Afghans who dream [of] peace and are looking forward to seeing the start of peace talks and end of violence,” Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Ghani, tweeted on Tuesday.
Peace talks were supposed to begin in March, but were repeatedly delayed over a prisoner swap that included the release of hundreds of battle-hardened insurgents.
Paris and Canberra, in particular, have opposed the release of six Taliban militants because of their links to the killings of French and Australian civilians and troops.
Saleh on Sunday said that the six would be sent to Qatar.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on