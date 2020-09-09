A brown bear nicknamed Papillon for its keen ability to escape from its enclosure has been captured by rangers in Trentino, Italy, after 42 days of freedom.
Codenamed M49, the 149kg bear fled from the Alpine Animal Care Center Casteller on July 27 after climbing over its enclosure, which had been reinforced following “multiple escapes.”
M49 was the most wanted bear in Europe and considered an “escape genius.”
Italian authorities compared the bear to Papillon, the eponymous character from Henri Charriere’s memoir about escaping from a French penal colony, which was released as a film in 1973.
Its first escape took place on July 15 last year when M49 managed to climb over three electric fences and a 4m-high barrier at the wildlife center before disappearing into the woods.
An order for the bear’s capture was issued by Trentino Governor Maurizio Fugatti, who declared that the animal was a risk to humans after it was seen close to inhabited areas.
“The fact that the bear managed to climb over an electric fence with seven wires at 7,000 volts demonstrates that this specimen is dangerous and a public safety problem,” Fugatti added at the time.
The animal, which has been allegedly implicated in the killing of livestock, was captured on April 29, but only remained in captivity two months before escaping again.
After its recapture, its enclosure was reinforced and the bear was fitted with a radio collar to monitor its movements in case of yet another escape.
However, on its most recent escape, Papillon, who has become a symbol of freedom and a champion of the force of nature over humans, managed to remove the collar, making its capture even more difficult.
Its time on the run came to an end on Monday in the Lagorai area, after the animal was caught in what the authorities said was a “tube trap, a device that is commonly used to capture bears.”
Its capture has incurred the wrath of environmental groups, which have vowed to take legal action in order to free M49.
The accusations against the bear are unfounded, the World Wide Fund said.
Ornella Dorigatti, a local representative of the International Organization for Animal Protection, has pledged to go on a hunger strike for Papillon’s release.
