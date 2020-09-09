EU air kills poor: watchdog

Cutting air pollution and improving green spaces in cities would immediately improve the health of the poorest people in society, a report released yesterday by Europe’s environmental watchdog found.

Environmental factors inflict greater damage on the health of those in poverty, who already suffer a disproportionately greater burden of disease, than on the better-off, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said.

Measures that reduce air pollution and give people greater access to parks are well within the reach of governments, it said.

“Strong action is needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, as poverty often goes together with living in poor environmental conditions and poor health,” EEA executive director Hans Bruyninckx said. “Addressing these connections has to be part of an integrated approach toward a more sustainable and inclusive Europe.”

Poor people are more likely to live in areas with high air pollution, which causes 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year, and noise pollution, which contributes to 2,000 premature deaths a year and raises stress levels.

They are likely to have less access to green and “blue” spaces — such as riversides, lakes and coastal areas — which an increasing body of work shows are important for good physical and mental health.

The EEA found that countries with less social inequality and cleaner environments also showed improved health, with Norway and Iceland showing the lowest level — 9 percent — of deaths attributable to environmental factors, while in Albania, the proportion was more than one-in-five deaths, and in Bosnia and Herzegovina more than one-in-four deaths.

“COVID-19 has been yet another wake-up call, making us acutely aware of the relationship between our ecosystems and our health, and the need to face the facts — the way we live, consume and produce is detrimental to the climate and impacts negatively on our health,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.

“We need to move away from the single-issue approach and from the purely environmental perspective,” Ganzleben said. “Much of the burden of disease falls on the most vulnerable, and we need to acknowledge and tackle that,” said Catherine Ganzleben, author of the EEA report.