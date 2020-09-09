Cutting air pollution and improving green spaces in cities would immediately improve the health of the poorest people in society, a report released yesterday by Europe’s environmental watchdog found.
Environmental factors inflict greater damage on the health of those in poverty, who already suffer a disproportionately greater burden of disease, than on the better-off, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said.
Measures that reduce air pollution and give people greater access to parks are well within the reach of governments, it said.
“Strong action is needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, as poverty often goes together with living in poor environmental conditions and poor health,” EEA executive director Hans Bruyninckx said. “Addressing these connections has to be part of an integrated approach toward a more sustainable and inclusive Europe.”
Poor people are more likely to live in areas with high air pollution, which causes 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year, and noise pollution, which contributes to 2,000 premature deaths a year and raises stress levels.
They are likely to have less access to green and “blue” spaces — such as riversides, lakes and coastal areas — which an increasing body of work shows are important for good physical and mental health.
The EEA found that countries with less social inequality and cleaner environments also showed improved health, with Norway and Iceland showing the lowest level — 9 percent — of deaths attributable to environmental factors, while in Albania, the proportion was more than one-in-five deaths, and in Bosnia and Herzegovina more than one-in-four deaths.
“COVID-19 has been yet another wake-up call, making us acutely aware of the relationship between our ecosystems and our health, and the need to face the facts — the way we live, consume and produce is detrimental to the climate and impacts negatively on our health,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.
“We need to move away from the single-issue approach and from the purely environmental perspective,” Ganzleben said. “Much of the burden of disease falls on the most vulnerable, and we need to acknowledge and tackle that,” said Catherine Ganzleben, author of the EEA report.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on