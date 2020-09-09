A trailing Trump calls rival ‘stupid’

Reuters, WASHINGTON





Republican US President Donald Trump, accused by former US vice president Joe Biden of putting lives at risk in his handling of COVID-19, on Monday called the Democratic presidential candidate “stupid” and demanded an apology for what Trump called anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Trailing in national opinion polls, Trump unleashed a broad attack against both Biden, his opponent in the US presidential election on Nov. 3, and Biden’s running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris.

Trump has said that a vaccine against the virus would be ready in record time, perhaps before the election, raising questions about whether political pressure might result in the deployment of a vaccine before it is safe.

Harris has said that she would not trust Trump with a vaccine before the election and Biden, critical of Trump’s response to the virus, has urged Americans to heed scientists.

Critics have accused Trump of undermining scientists during the pandemic.

Speaking in front of the White House at a US Labor Day news conference, Trump said: “Biden and his very liberal running mate, the most liberal person in [the US] Congress by the way — is not a competent person in my opinion, would destroy this country and would destroy this economy — should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now.”

“It undermines science,” Trump added, calling Biden “stupid.”

Trump again dismissed a report in The Atlantic that he had referred to fallen US soldiers as “suckers” and “losers,” and highlighted a denial of the story by an aide to former White House chief of staff John Kelly, Zach Fuentes.

“The story is a hoax,” Trump said. “Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that.”

Additional reporting by AP