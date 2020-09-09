US Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, on Monday spent her first day of in-person campaigning in Milwaukee by appealing to communities of color that are crucial to her party winning the battleground state in the November elections.
Harris bounded off an airplane, sporting her signature jeans and Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers, and immediately met with the family members of Jacob Blake, a black man who was left paralyzed after being shot by police.
She also spoke by telephone with Blake during the meeting.
Photo: Reuters
Harris then toured a union training facility, discussed the challenges of running a small business with black business owners and met with Latinos advocating for front-line workers.
Harris, the first black woman and first candidate of Indian descent on a major party’s presidential ticket, was selected by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in part because of her appeal to communities of color.
The campaign is looking to boost turnout among those voters in crucial swing states such as Wisconsin.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the size of Harris’ events was restricted and her interactions with voters limited, but as she exited the meeting with black business owners, she was greeted by a crowd of supporters who cheered Harris on.
Harris, keeping her distance, removed her mask and implored the supporters to vote.
“Make sure everybody votes early, right?” Harris said to a cheering crowd. “By Sept. 17, you’re going to get your ballots. Oct. 20, your early voting starts — and that’s my birthday, so I need your help.”
Harris’ trip to Wisconsin came just days after Biden traveled to the state to meet with Blake’s family and participate in a community conversation at a church in Kenosha.
Blake was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, reigniting protests last month against police brutality and systemic racism across the country.
Both Biden and Harris have sought to strike a contrast with US President Donald Trump in responding to the protests and violence.
Harris said that the meeting with Blake’s family was “really wonderful.”
“They’re an incredible family,” and they have endured what they have been through “with such dignity and grace,” she said, while visiting the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ training facility. “They’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.”
Blake’s attorneys said that the meeting and telephone call were “inspirational and uplifting.”
