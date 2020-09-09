China, India accuse each other of firing shots, border moves

COUNTERCLAIMS: The Indian army said Chinese troops tried to surround one of its posts and fired in the air. China’s account says the opposite is true

AP, BEIJING





India and China yesterday accused each other of making provocative military moves and firing warning shots along their disputed border despite talks to end the escalating tensions.

China said Indian forces on Monday crossed into territory it holds along their disputed border and fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol, in what it called “a violation” of their agreements.

India denied that and said the Chinese soldiers tried to surround one of its forward posts in a “grave provocation” and also fired a few warning shots.

An Indian Army convoy travels along a highway in Kyelang, about 120km from the Indo-Tibetan border, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

The rivals have been engaged in a tense standoff in the Ladakh region since May, and their defense ministers met on Friday in Moscow in the first high-level direct contact between the sides since the standoff began.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command said the incursion occurred on Monday along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in the area known in Chinese as Shenpaoshan.

On the Indian side, the area is known as Chushul, where the two countries local military commanders have held several rounds of talks to defuse the tense standoff.

After shots were fired, Chinese forces took “necessary measures to stabilize and control the situation,” the command said, in the statement citing command spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili.

It demanded that the Indian forces withdraw and investigate the move to open fire.

An Indian Army spokesman, Colonel Aman Anand, said China continues “provocative activities to escalate” tensions along the front line, and called the PLA’s statement an attempt to mislead domestic and international audiences.

Anand said that the Chinese soldiers had tried to surround an Indian military post and fired a few shots in the air when the Indian soldiers “dissuaded” them. He said Indian troops “exercised great restraint.”

He accused China’s military for “blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuvers while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.”

There was no word of casualties on either side.