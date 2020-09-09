The Australian state at the center of the country’s second wave COVID-19 outbreak is expanding its contact tracing to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis.
Victoria state, home to one-quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to yesterday morning. That was up from the previous day’s 41 new cases, but far below a record daily increase of 725 a month ago.
The Victoria outbreak — which accounts for about 75 percent of Australia’s 26,374 cases and 90 percent of its 770 deaths — has brought the most visible rift between a state government and Australia’s federal government over the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included an emergency Cabinet of leaders from both levels of government.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced tough movement restrictions in the state capital Melbourne early last month, including a nightly curfew, as most other states and territories relaxed lockdown measures.
The Victoria measures, originally due to end at the weekend, were extended until Sept. 28, although with some small changes that eased some aspects of the restrictions.
Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt told radio station 3AW yesterday that Victoria might have avoided a second wave and been able to ease restrictions sooner if its virus-tracing system was more like that of New South Wales.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned of the cost of the Melbourne lockdown to the national economy.
Andrews, while not directly accepting criticism, on Monday said that he would set up five “suburban” contact tracing teams specializing in geographic parts of the state, which would make it easier to target specific locations where people had been infected.
He said that he would also send representatives to larger New South Wales, which has kept its daily new infection rate below 22 since April, to observe practices there “to double and triple-check that there’s nothing that might be changed, or any insights, any experience.”
Yesterday’s daily case figures showed Victoria was on the right track, Andrews said.
“I know those rules are not easy,” Andrews said in a televised news conference.
“I think they’ll be able to take some significant steps soon, because the trend is with us, the trend is good,” he added, referring to Victorians living in regional areas who are also under tough restrictions.
Neighboring New South Wales reported nine new cases in the 24 hours to yesterday, while Queensland reported one.
Most other regions have been case-free for weeks.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on