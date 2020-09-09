Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday.
Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong.
Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum.
“The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference.
“If these Hong Kong residents were arrested for breaching mainland offenses then they have to be dealt with according to the mainland laws and in accordance to the jurisdiction before any other things could happen,” she said.
Lam added that her government had “a duty to render assistance” to Hong Kong residents “caught in all sorts of situations” abroad and the government’s representative office in Guangzhou, Guangdong’s capital, would look into ways to provide that assistance and liaise with mainland authorities.
Agence France-Presse on Monday reported that lawyers representing some of those captured have been denied access to their clients.
Lam did not address that particular aspect when asked.
Neither mainland nor Hong Kong authorities have publicly confirmed who has been arrested, but local media have identified some of them as facing prosecution for involvement in pro-democracy protests last year.
One man, Andy Li (李宇軒), was arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing on June 30. Another is a dual national with Hong Kong and Portuguese citizenship.
The Guangdong Coast Guard, which announced the arrests on its social media platform late on Aug. 26, said two of the detained were surnamed Li and Tang, without providing further details.
It is not clear what charges they face, beyond potentially illegal border crossing.
Lam also reiterated a remark made last week that stoked further worries that Hong Kong had taken a more authoritarian turn, saying the territory had no separation of powers, and that its executive, legislative and judicial powers were derived from Beijing.
