Japan’s ruling Liberal Democrat Party (LDP) yesterday started the race to pick Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor, with his powerful right-hand man, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, commanding an all-but-insurmountable lead.
Suga, the 71-year-old son of a strawberry farmer, has already secured the support of major factions in the LDP ahead of its leadership vote on Monday next week.
However, Suga is not running unchallenged, with a popular former defense minister and the party’s policy chief standing against him.
Thanks to the LDP’s solid legislative majority, the race’s winner is certain to win a parliamentary vote on Wednesday next week and be named the country’s next prime minister.
The LDP race began after Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, late last month abruptly announced that he would resign for health reasons.
There is speculation that the next prime minister might quickly call a snap election to shore up public support.
Representatives for Suga and his rivals — former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba and LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida — formally registered their candidacies yesterday morning.
At a joint event for the candidates, Suga said he had decided to run to help avoid a “political vacuum” after Abe’s departure, and that he would prioritize COVID-19 containment while rebuilding an economy in recession.
Meanwhile, Ishiba pledged a “great reset,” and said he would “pour my whole body and soul into regional revitalization.”
Kishida said he, too, would focus on balancing infection measures with kick-starting the economy, and vowed to build a capable team.
“I would become a leader who does not seek to shine myself, but to have each team member shine so as to have the best performance,” he said.
The candidates will hold two public debates before the vote, which would poll LDP lawmakers and three party representatives from each of Japan’s 47 regions.
A broader vote including rank-and-file party members was ruled out, with officials saying that it would take too long to organize.
Whoever takes the top office is to face a raft of challenges — from the COVID-19 pandemic and a tanking economy to ensuring that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead.
None of the three candidates is seen as offering a policy platform that would differ significantly from Abe’s.
Former banker Ishiba, 63, is popular with the electorate and consistently topped polls before Abe’s resignation.
A defense policy wonk, he supports strengthening the role of the country’s Self-Defense Forces in the pacifist constitution.
However, he is still regarded with suspicion by some in the LDP, because he left the party for a time, serving as an independent and then with a rival party, before returning.
Kishida, also 63, was long viewed as Abe’s heir apparent and considered the prime minister’s favored successor.
However, he appeared to fall from grace, with his proposal for a targeted stimulus being cast aside in favor of money for all residents and Abe has declined to publicly support any one candidate.
