CHINA

Military to hold exercises

The military is to hold further exercises along its northeast and eastern coast, the government said, the latest in a series of unusual back-to-back drills. The first set of exercises was to begin yesterday in the Bohai Sea, off the northeastern port of Qinhuangdao, the Maritime Safety Administration said. The second set, including live-fire exercises, is to be held in the southern part of the Yellow Sea today and tomorrow off the city of Lianyungang, it added in a separate posting. All other ships are prohibited from entering the area, it added.

CHINA

Nuclear reactor progresses

The nation’s homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began loading fuel for the first time. China National Nuclear Power said that fuel loading started at the Fuqing No. 5 reactor, the first to use the domestic technology, on Friday last week after securing an operating license from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, according a statement on its WeChat account. No timeline was given for starting the reactor. Hualong One development is being closely watched in the battle for the nation’s next-generation nuclear power systems.

INDIA

Army seeks missing men

The army yesterday said that it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals. The five missing men are from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China, which calls it South Tibet, and the Indian Army said it on Saturday told the Chinese People’s Liberation Army about them.

RUSSIA

Navalny links ‘unacceptable’

The Kremlin yesterday denounced attempts to blame the government for the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny last month as absurd. “Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “We expect information [from Germany] to be provided in the coming days,” Peskov said. “We are looking forward to it.” Navalny is being treated in a Berlin hospital, and last week Germany said that there was “unequivocal evidence” that he had been poisoned with Novichok.

AUSTRALIA

PM firm on platform pay

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that he expected a “sensible outcome” to his government’s plans to make digital platforms pay for journalism after Facebook threatened to block local publishers and individuals in the nation from sharing news stories. Morrison said he had discussed his proposed laws with “very senior-level executives” last week, including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai. “I think people from these companies understand that when I say something, I mean it and that I intend to follow through with it,” Morrison told reporters. “I’m quite certain we’ll come to a sensible outcome on this and it won’t need coercion wherever it comes from. It’s not something I respond very well to.”

JAPAN

Help offered to Mauritius

The government has told Mauritius it would offer support on an “unprecedented scale” amid an environmental crisis triggered by an oil spill from a grounded Japanese-owned ship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said yesterday after a telephone call with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. “A sense of gratitude was expressed over our offer of support on an unprecedented scale, including financial support,” Motegi said, adding that Jugnauth said that he did not believe Japan was responsible for the accident. Motegi said Tokyo’s support measures include helping introduce a maritime navigation safety system in Mauritius, providing fishing gear to small fishing operators, and promoting Mauritian trade and tourism. He did not mention the size of Tokyo’s financial support, saying the phone talks were about discussing the outline of support, not about specific figures.

GEORGIA

Joint NATO exercises start

The government yesterday launched large-scale joint military exercises with NATO forces as part of its longstanding bid to join the alliance. About 2,800 troops from the US, France, Britain and Poland are to take part in the Noble Partner 2020 exercises held at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training centers near the capital, Tbilisi. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the drills are “the most important component of efforts to make Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration achievable.” They are “a guarantee of peace in our country” and “are not directed against anyone,” he said during the opening ceremony. The exercises will last until Friday next week.

NIGERIA

Doctors launch new strike

Doctors in state-run hospitals yesterday began an indefinite strike to demand a pay raise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders said. The industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors, which represents about 40 percent of the nation’s doctors, would be called off only when its demands were met, a top union official said.

RUSSIA

Virus cases fourth-highest

The country yesterday reported 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its national tally to 1,030,690, the fourth-highest in the world. Authorities confirmed 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,871. The nation’s consumer health safety watchdog said the country would complete early-stage trials on a second potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Vector Institute on Sept. 30, the RIA news agency reported.

FRANCE

Departments put on alert

Authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities, such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon, on high alert as increases in COVID-19 infections accelerate, the government said on Sunday. Of the nation’s 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are considered “red zones,” where authorities would be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new COVID-19 cases. The move comes as the country reported a record of nearly 9,000 daily cases on Friday, and a further 8,550 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, when the nationwide test positivity rate increased to 4.7 percent.

ITALY

Berlusconi under treatment

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding “optimally” to COVID-19 treatment, but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in “the most delicate phase” of his infection, his personal doctor said on Sunday. Alberto Zangrillo said that he nevertheless remained “cautiously optimistic” about Berlusconi’s recovery. Berlusconi turns 84 in a few weeks and has had a history of heart problems that required a pacemaker several years ago.