CHINA
Military to hold exercises
The military is to hold further exercises along its northeast and eastern coast, the government said, the latest in a series of unusual back-to-back drills. The first set of exercises was to begin yesterday in the Bohai Sea, off the northeastern port of Qinhuangdao, the Maritime Safety Administration said. The second set, including live-fire exercises, is to be held in the southern part of the Yellow Sea today and tomorrow off the city of Lianyungang, it added in a separate posting. All other ships are prohibited from entering the area, it added.
CHINA
Nuclear reactor progresses
The nation’s homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began loading fuel for the first time. China National Nuclear Power said that fuel loading started at the Fuqing No. 5 reactor, the first to use the domestic technology, on Friday last week after securing an operating license from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, according a statement on its WeChat account. No timeline was given for starting the reactor. Hualong One development is being closely watched in the battle for the nation’s next-generation nuclear power systems.
INDIA
Army seeks missing men
The army yesterday said that it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals. The five missing men are from the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China, which calls it South Tibet, and the Indian Army said it on Saturday told the Chinese People’s Liberation Army about them.
RUSSIA
Navalny links ‘unacceptable’
The Kremlin yesterday denounced attempts to blame the government for the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny last month as absurd. “Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “We expect information [from Germany] to be provided in the coming days,” Peskov said. “We are looking forward to it.” Navalny is being treated in a Berlin hospital, and last week Germany said that there was “unequivocal evidence” that he had been poisoned with Novichok.
AUSTRALIA
PM firm on platform pay
Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that he expected a “sensible outcome” to his government’s plans to make digital platforms pay for journalism after Facebook threatened to block local publishers and individuals in the nation from sharing news stories. Morrison said he had discussed his proposed laws with “very senior-level executives” last week, including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai. “I think people from these companies understand that when I say something, I mean it and that I intend to follow through with it,” Morrison told reporters. “I’m quite certain we’ll come to a sensible outcome on this and it won’t need coercion wherever it comes from. It’s not something I respond very well to.”
JAPAN
Help offered to Mauritius
The government has told Mauritius it would offer support on an “unprecedented scale” amid an environmental crisis triggered by an oil spill from a grounded Japanese-owned ship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said yesterday after a telephone call with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. “A sense of gratitude was expressed over our offer of support on an unprecedented scale, including financial support,” Motegi said, adding that Jugnauth said that he did not believe Japan was responsible for the accident. Motegi said Tokyo’s support measures include helping introduce a maritime navigation safety system in Mauritius, providing fishing gear to small fishing operators, and promoting Mauritian trade and tourism. He did not mention the size of Tokyo’s financial support, saying the phone talks were about discussing the outline of support, not about specific figures.
GEORGIA
Joint NATO exercises start
The government yesterday launched large-scale joint military exercises with NATO forces as part of its longstanding bid to join the alliance. About 2,800 troops from the US, France, Britain and Poland are to take part in the Noble Partner 2020 exercises held at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training centers near the capital, Tbilisi. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the drills are “the most important component of efforts to make Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration achievable.” They are “a guarantee of peace in our country” and “are not directed against anyone,” he said during the opening ceremony. The exercises will last until Friday next week.
NIGERIA
Doctors launch new strike
Doctors in state-run hospitals yesterday began an indefinite strike to demand a pay raise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders said. The industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors, which represents about 40 percent of the nation’s doctors, would be called off only when its demands were met, a top union official said.
RUSSIA
Virus cases fourth-highest
The country yesterday reported 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its national tally to 1,030,690, the fourth-highest in the world. Authorities confirmed 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,871. The nation’s consumer health safety watchdog said the country would complete early-stage trials on a second potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Vector Institute on Sept. 30, the RIA news agency reported.
FRANCE
Departments put on alert
Authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities, such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon, on high alert as increases in COVID-19 infections accelerate, the government said on Sunday. Of the nation’s 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are considered “red zones,” where authorities would be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new COVID-19 cases. The move comes as the country reported a record of nearly 9,000 daily cases on Friday, and a further 8,550 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, when the nationwide test positivity rate increased to 4.7 percent.
ITALY
Berlusconi under treatment
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding “optimally” to COVID-19 treatment, but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in “the most delicate phase” of his infection, his personal doctor said on Sunday. Alberto Zangrillo said that he nevertheless remained “cautiously optimistic” about Berlusconi’s recovery. Berlusconi turns 84 in a few weeks and has had a history of heart problems that required a pacemaker several years ago.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on
REPLACEMENT RACE: The LDP has opted for a vote that includes only its lawmakers and three representatives from each prefecture, which experts say benefits Suga Japan’s ruling party plans on Sept. 14 to vote on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s replacement, an official confirmed yesterday, as Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favorite. A vote in parliament — expected to endorse the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) new leader — is likely to follow on Sept. 16. The new prime minister will face a raft of challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to a tanking economy, as well as ensuring that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead. Key