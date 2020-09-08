British police early yesterday arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the city of Birmingham over the weekend.
West Midlands Police said that the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at about 4am.
The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Photo: AFP PHOTO / WEST MIDLANDS POLICE
Police released CCTV footage of the man they said was wanted on suspicion of murder.
A 23-year-old man was killed in the attacks and a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32 respectively, remain in critical condition in hospital.
Following the arrest, West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said that one line of inquiry “ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”
“Clearly this is a crucial development, but our investigation continues,” he added.
Local police have faced criticism of their response to the attacks, notably how the attacker was able to wander the city during his 90-minute rampage.
The victims appeared to have been chosen at random.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has urged people to avoid speculating over any motives behind the attacks and to “remain calm, but vigilant.”
The stabbings took place at a time when nightlife is gradually resuming across city centers in the UK following a national COVID-19 lockdown.
Official statistics show knife crime is on the rise in the UK, where most guns are outlawed, although the number of homicides with blades fell last year from a year earlier.
The UK also has seen several recent extremist knife attacks, including a stabbing rampage in a city park in Reading, near London, in June that killed three people. A Libyan man was charged.
