California avoids major outages as fires rage

AP, SHAVER LAKE, California





Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.

The California Office of Emergency Services said that Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began late on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. Two campers refused to be rescued and stayed behind, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said, and there was no immediate word on their fates.

A San Miguel County firefighter battles a brush fire in Jamul, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

A photograph tweeted by the California National Guard showed more than 20 evacuees packed tightly inside one helicopter, some crouched on the floor clutching their belongings.

In another photo taken on the ground from a helicopter cockpit, the densely wooded hills surrounding the aircraft were in flames.

The blaze dubbed the Creek Fire has charred more than 18,400 hectares of timber, and the 800 firefighters on the scene had yet to contain it after two days of work on steep terrain in sweltering heat.

Some homes and businesses have burned, but there was no official tabulation yet.

Other blazes broke out in Southern California and forced evacuations in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said that the latter blaze, called the El Dorado Fire, started on Saturday morning and was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender-reveal party.

The Creek Fire churned southward from the reservoir through kilometers of dense forest and by Sunday afternoon threatened a marina and cabins along Shaver Lake, where Jack Machado helped friends remove propane tanks from the lodge Cottages at the Point.

Sheriff’s deputies went through the town of several hundred residents to make sure people complied with evacuation orders.

“The lake is totally engulfed with smoke. You can’t hardly see in front of you,” Machado said. “The sky’s turning red. It looks like Mars out there.”

Temperatures in the fire zone were above 30°C, but that was cool compared to many parts of the state.

Downtown Los Angeles reached 44°C and a record-shattering high of 49.4°C was reported in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

It was the highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County, the National Weather Service said.

The mark rivaled the high in California’s Death Valley, typically the hottest place in the country.

Meanwhile, downtown San Francisco set a record for the day with a high of 37.7°C, smashing the previous mark by 5°C.

“By our calculations, over 99 percent of California’s population is under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory today,” the weather service in Sacramento tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The exceptionally hot temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year, and transmission losses because of the wildfires have cut into supplies.

Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid said up to 3 million customers faced power outages if residents did not curtail their electricity usage.

At about 7pm, the California Independent System Operator declared an emergency and said that power outages were imminent because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, the agency said.

However, at about 8:30pm, it issued a tweet calling off the emergency “thanks to conservation of Californians!”

It said that no power outages were ordered by operators of the grid.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting today because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger.

Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in the past few years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment.